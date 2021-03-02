Cardinals hoping to pack Busch Stadium around July All-Star break

Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III hopes to see fans in the seats and Clydesdales on the track April 8 at Busch Stadium.
“We’d love to be as ceremonial as we can, whether there’s a lot of people or no people, because there’s a TV audience. Opening day is a holiday in St. Louis,” said DeWitt.
Last year, COVID-19 walloped the Cardinals with their largest attendance loss in history, with 3.48 million fewer people paying to see games in St. Louis than in 2019.
There were no fans in the stands in any park until October, when the Texas Rangers’ new stadium, Globe Life Field, had crowds for the National League championship series and the World Series.
But teams have been daring to hope this winter that people will replace cardboard cutouts on opening day — even at 30% capacity. DeWitt III said a best-case scenario would have restrictions lifted in stadiums after the July All-Star break.
DeWitt and the Cardinals, with stadium operations vice president Matt Gifford heading up the club’s effort, have been working with the city of St. Louis to develop procedures for welcoming crowds back.
“It’s a ‘push-pull’ of what we think makes sense and some of their concerns, trying to balance that,” said DeWitt.
“The range of 10 to 15,000 — that under-30% range that we’ve been working on — is in that window that we hope and expect would be approved.”
DeWitt said he hoped those numbers could be reached by the home opener on April 8 against Milwaukee.
“We think we can hit the ground running,” he said. “The city may want us to go a little slower but we’ll see how that plays out.”
There are no easy answers from a health and safety standpoint, nor from a business standpoint, DeWitt said. For the Cardinals, he said, “It would be one thing if you could manage your costs. But we can’t. You feel at the mercy of somebody else and sort of the intangible issue of the virus.”
When fans are allowed back, DeWitt said, the most likely scenario involves people sitting in groups of two or four. Once a capacity is established, the club will sell tickets on a monthly basis, with the season ticket holders accommodated first.
The team is eager to sell tickets, he said. “But in order to do that, we’ve got to know what we’re selling.”
DeWitt is also eager for opening day traditions in St. Louis. But with limitations on who can be on the field, "it’s going to be difficult to do Clydesdales and trucks."
