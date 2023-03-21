JUPITER, Fla. — Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty might not make another Grapefruit League start before the end of spring training, but he built up to 90 pitches and finally faced a team that wasn’t the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

Flaherty finished the day having pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed two earned runs on nine hits, one walk and a hit batter in what ultimately ended as a 4-4 tie between the Cardinals and Washington Nationals in front of an announced 5,403 at Roger Dean Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. Each of Flaherty’s first three starts came against the Astros.

His outing against the Nationals marked his longest of the spring, and his velocity reached as high as 95.9 mph and he reached 95.5 mph in the fifth inning.

“I’ll be happy once you guys stop following my velo,” Flaherty said to reporters with a good-natured grin after his outing. “It’s there. It feels good. The ball is coming out good. I thought I made a lot of good pitches. You get some weird contact here and there. I just threw a lot of pitches, which I think that just comes down to ending at-bats.

“I felt like the last time I was not control of counts and threw a lot more balls than I thought. You look up today, I felt like I was in the zone more and was able to command things. I was able to get ahead, but wasn’t ending at-bats. That was just something that will continue to get better.”

In his first inning against the Nationals, Flaherty threw 26 pitches. The Cardinals had reliever James Naille warming up in the bullpen in case Flaherty’s pitch count crept too high. Instead, Flaherty got through the inning on 26 pitches and stranded a pair of men on base.

In that inning, Flaherty got a soft ground ball to first, threw a 96-mph fastball past Alex Call batter for strike three swinging and induced a popup by Matt Adams on a late-breaking slider.

Flaherty gave up a run in the second after Jeter Downs reached on an infield single, stole second and scored on Michael Chavis’ RBI double to center field. Chavis’ line drive came off the bat with an exit velocity of 105 mph.

Flaherty hit a rocky patch in the fourth when he gave up a leadoff single to Ildemaro Vargas followed by a Riley Adams RBI double to center field. He then hit Downs with a pitch. Cardinas left fielder Matt Koperniak whiffed on his attempt to catch a fly ball he seemingly had lined up near in front of the wall. The drop, which went down as a single, left the bases loaded with one out.

Flaherty then fell behind Nationals center fielder Victor Robles 1-2 before he got Robles to ground into an inning-ending double play on a 3-2 fastball. That double play held the Nationals to just one run in what could have been a bigger inning against Flaherty.

“I don’t want to say it’s good to have some long innings here and there,” Flaherty said. “But with the pitch clock and adjusting to having long innings and being able to still have your stuff and then figure out there at the end how to manage your breath and your time, energy and effort while making pitch after pitch after pitch was a little bit of a learning curve.

“You don’t want to have long innings, but when you do – you want to get something out of it. I felt today as the game went on and every inning felt long, I was able to figure out more of what I needed to do.”

Overall, Flaherty said he felt like his was throwing strikes, his stuff felt good and he got into situations he hadn’t in his previous outings this spring. Game scenarios dictated him having to ramp up intensity, power through long innings and execute with runners on base.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol pointed out that four or five of the nine hits Flaherty allowed were on relatively-soft contact.

Marmol thought Flaherty could’ve done some things differently as far as pitch usage, but he gave a positive assessment of the outing, how Flaherty’s pitches looked and his ability to maintain velocity.

As far as Flaherty working through game situations as opposed to physical ailments or knocking off rust from a prolonged shutdown, Marmol insisted that wasn’t even part of his thought process in regard to Flaherty.

“Right now he’s a pitcher,” Marmol said. “Until you just asked that question, it doesn’t even cross my mind that he’s working through anything mechanics or injury or coming back from injury. Jack is a regular pitcher who his going to take the ball every fifth day compete his (derrière) off. I don’t even think of that part of it anymore.”

Other storylines

• Prior to Tuesday’s game, Marmol gave a blunt assessment of the backup catcher competition between Andrew Knizner and Tres Barrera when asked by reporters.

“One guy is performing well and the other hasn’t up to this point ... In this short period of time, Barrera has clearly outperformed Knizner."

Knizner, who caught Flaherty’s outing, went 0 for 1 and reached base on a hit by pitch. Barrera entered the game in the seventh inning and went 0 for 1 with an RBI. He reached base on a throwing error in the eighth inning and a run scored on the play.

• Masyn Winn started at second base alongside shortstop Tommy Edman, and Winn went 1 for 5 with a run scored. He helped turn a pair of double plays. The Cardinals recorded three double plays including a relay throw from Koperniak in left field to Edman to first baseman Juan Yepez to double off a runner in the third inning.

• Left-handed reliever Packy Naughton allowed two runs on four hits, including a home run, in 2/3 innings. Naughton is one of several lefty relievers competing for a job in the bullpen to start the regular season. He hadn’t allowed a run in his previous four outings.