JUPITER, Fla. — Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery walked away from his latest start healthy and having induced a plethora of groundballs. His pitches moved the way he wanted, and he threw them largely where he wanted.

In his scorebook, that’s a victory.

That’s how Montgomery walked out of the ballpark as the only man to record a win as the Cardinals and Miami Marlins wrestled to a 0-0 tie in a Grapefruit League game front of an announced 3,944 in attendance at Roger Dean Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

“As long as I’m throwing strikes and healthy, nothing I do in spring really matters,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery, 30, pitched five scoreless innings and allowed six hits in five innings. He struck out one batter and did not issue a walk. He threw 71 pitches (47 strikes) in what’s likely his last start of the Grapefruit League season.

He threw more pitches in the bullpen after he finished his outing on the field.

“Today, I wanted my changeup to be down in the zone, which I was pretty happy with,” Montgomery said. “Especially, since last game on the back fields I was pushing it up away. I really just wanted to make my misses close to strikes.”

He got 10 groundball outs compared to one flyout, and the defense turned a pair of double plays behind him, including an inning-ending double play from third baseman Taylor Motter to second baseman Nolan Gorman to first baseman Alec Burleson in the fourth inning.

“I’m pretty game-ready right now,” Montgomery said. “I’m happy to get five innings in and we’re getting near the end of it, so I’m starting to get excited.”

In his three exhibition game starts this spring, he has allowed 14 hits and six runs in 12 innings with seven strikeouts and just one walk.

Montgomery also made two starts on the back field at the Cardinals complex, a two-inning start early in camp and another simulated outing of 83 pitches in his outing previous to Wednesday’s start.

The left-hander from South Carolina isn’t putting much weight on spring training outings. Those simply serve the purpose of getting his body ready for season.

“I could go out there and walk 10 guys, have a Dylan Cease outing where he gives up 11,” Montgomery said. “He’s going to take the ball in five days. It’s spring training. He was obviously working on something. As a pitcher, if you’ve been around you’re just here to be healthy, get built up and be ready for season.

“As long as I’m healthy and throwing strikes, I’m happy.”

A former fourth-round draft pick of the New York Yankees who the Cardinals acquired at last summer’s trade deadline, Montgomery now has 108 starts (109 appearances) and 566 1/3 innings in the majors. He has made 30 starts or more in each of the last two seasons, including 32 last season combined between his time with the Yankees and the Cardinals.

Montgomery enters his first full season with the Cardinals, but it could also be his last. He’s set to become a free agent at the end of the season. Of the five projected members of the club’s rotation, only Steven Matz remains under contract with the club past this season.

Much like spring training results, contract extensions and free agency are things he’s not sweating at this point in the year.

He said he’s not concerned about his contract status or a possible extension as the start of the season approaches.

“If it doesn’t get done in spring, I’m just not going to talk about it,” Montgomery said. “I’m just going to start focusing on games.”

He did not completely close the door on the possibility of an extension with the club, but he placed the impetus to start those conversations on the Cardinals.

“We’ve had all spring. So if they get to talking, they can,” Montgomery said. “I’m just ready for trying to win games and make my 32 starts. It’s just something you can’t think about. I’m here. I want to win games for the Cardinals. I’m going to work hard. I’m going to do my job. But that’s out of my control.”

Other storylines

• Tyler O’Neill started in center field and had three at-bats and four innings in the field. He went 0 for 2 with a walk in his first Grapefruit League action since before the World Baseball Classic. He was a key figure in Team Canada’s lineup during the WBC. His return to games had been delayed after he rejoined the team due to a stomach bug.

• Infielder/outfielder Alec Burleson went 2 for 4 and was the only Cardinals player with a multi-hit day. He also had the team’s only extra-base hit, a double off of Marlins starter Trevor Rogers in the second inning.

• Right-handed reliever Andre Pallante tossed a scoreless inning in his first appearance since he returned from playing for Team Italy in the WBC. He struck out a batter and walked a batter. He did not give up a hit. He threw 10 of his 16 pitches for strikes. His inning ended when the runner who reached on the walk got thrown out at second base by catcher Andrew Knizner on a stolen base attempt.