Jordan Walker was the talk of spring training for the Cardinals, with fans clamoring for the prized prospect to make the opening-day roster. He did, and brought high expectations with him not only among Redbirds rooters but also at the sportsbooks.

He was the preseason favorite to win the National League Rookie of the Year Award at one of the area shops and was the second choice at the other two. But after a fast start, he struggled and was sent to Triple A Memphis for more seasoning. But he returned Friday and was in the starting lineup for the Cards' contest in Pittsburgh.

Those wanting to jump on the Walker wagon will find a much more attractive price now on him surging to the MVP honor. After being the early favorite at DraftKings, at +360, he now is +6000 there. Translation: A successful $100 bet then would have returned a profit of $360. A winning $100 wager placed now would be worth a profit of $6,000.

The other splits: Barstool has gone from +325 to +2000 and FanDuel has jumped from +400 to +6500.

Once again, these prices illustrate the absolute necessity of shopping around for the best odds for a decent-size wager. A winning $100 bet in Alton would reap a profit of $2,000. In Collinsville, it would be worth $6,500.

Arizona's Corbin Carroll is the big favorite at all three books, all of which are in the same ballpark with their odds: +110 or +115.