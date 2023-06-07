First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Texas' Globe Life Field.

The Cardinals will stick with their same batting order but swap the defensive assignments in the series finale and final game of the road trip with the hopes of snapping a five-game losing skid and being swept by the Rangers.

Brendan Donovan will play second base and lead off, moving to the infield after an extended stretch of starting games in left and right field. Alec Burleson will replace Donovan in the outfield, leaving room for Nolan Gorman to slide into the DH slot, creating a circle of substitutions.

Lineups

Cardinals (25-36, 5th in the NL Central, 8.5 GB)

1. Brendan Donovan, 2B

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, DH

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Alec Burleson, LF

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Jordan Walker, RF

9. Tommy Edman, CF

P: Jack Flaherty, RHP

Rangers (40-20, 1st in the AL West, -- GB)

1. Marcus Semien, 2B

2. Corey Seager, SS

3. Nathan Lowe, 1B

4. Josh Jung, 3B

5. Jonah Heim, DH

6. Travis Jankowski, CF

7. Robbie Grossman, RF

8. Josh Smith, LF

9. Sandy Leon, C

P: Jon Gray, RHP

Pitching matchup

RHP Jack Flaherty (3-4, 4.55 ERA): Flaherty has found stability by limiting his walk rate in his last two starts. After averaging three or more walks through 11 starts in April and May, Flaherty has allowed just one walk in each of his two most recent starts while pitching 12+ innings and allowing two runs.

RHP Jon Gray (6-1, 2.51 ERA): The journeyman righty has been dominant in May, earning a 1.95 ERA and four wins in five starts. In 11 starts total this season, Gray has earned a quality start in over half of them.

Injury report

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder inflammation): In his second rehab appearance with Class AAA Memphis, Woodford pitched three scoreless innings Saturday. He got nine outs on 35 pitches. His next outing could be a repeat of the three innings or, based on his efficiency, a reach for four. (Updated June 6)

OF Lars Nootbaar (lower back contusion): Injured while making a catch and slamming against the outfield wall, Nootbaar experienced back spasms and bruising in the lower back area that has limited his activities. He is eligible to come off the 10-day injured list on Friday, and the team would like to see some activities this week that could mean a return within the next homestand. (Updated June 5)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle sprain): Carlson has tested his ankles from sides of the plate and increased the intensity of his running. A rehab assignment is expected to begin this week, possibly as early as Tuesday night. (Updated June 5)

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): After receiving treatment for inflammation in his back, O'Neill has been prescribed 10 days of inactivity. That pushes his baseball activity back to June 15. No workouts. No baseball activities. Nothing more intense than walking. The goal is to see if the recurring back issue responds to the extensive rest and if he does not experience a setback when he resumes workouts. He'll ease back into baseball activities, meaning it could be another two weeks before he's taking swings in a batting cage. (Updated June 5)

What's next

The Cardinals finish their road trip in Texas before returning home for a six-game homestand that begins Friday against the Cincinnati Reds.

