Oakland hit three home runs against Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and scored six runs in the fifth inning on the way to a 7-3 win Tuesday night at Busch Stadium.
Flaherty allowed six hits in the decisive inning before he was relieved.
The Cardinals, meanwhile, couldn’t take full advantage of a rough outing by A’s starter Chris Bassitt, who lasted only 3 1/3 innings and had trouble finding the strike zone.
In fact, the Cards were fortunate to score at all as they used a misplayed fly ball by Matt Carpenter to score three times in the second inning to take the lead.
The Cardinals left two runners on base in the fourth, fifth, eighth and ninth innings without pushing any runs across. They left 12 on base for the game.
"I thought we had good at-bats off Bassitt," Paul DeJong said. "We wanted to get him out of the game early and scoring three runs off a starter is usually a good sign. I didn’t think we missed too many opportunities early. It was more about just adding on late."
Flaherty (4-5) allowed nine homers in five June starts and has surrendered a team-high 18 for the season.
Matt Olson hit a solo home run to lead off the second for the A’s. Chad Pinder hit a two-run homer in the fifth after entering the game in a double switch. And Marcus Semien followed with a solo homer.
"Any time the offense goes out and gets the lead like that and made that guy work and then you find yourself turning it right back over, that’s frustrating," Flaherty said. "It’s not a comforting thing."
Bassitt walked four batters. He escaped trouble after putting two aboard in the first inning. He also nearly escaped the second despite surpassing 60 pitches.
The Cardinals had runners at second and third with two outs and Carpenter at the plate. Carpenter hit a deep fly ball to center field. Ramon Laureano backed up to the wall only to realize that the ball was going to fall shorter than he had expected.
When he lunged, he could not come up with the ball and both runners scored. Paul DeJong followed with a run-scoring double.
The Cardinals’ bullpen was effective except for one batter. John Brebbia replaced Flaherty and quickly allowed a two-run single. He, Dominic Leone and Tyler Webb then retired the final 13 Oakland hitters.
Flaherty hit hard
Jack Flaherty started the night having allowed 15 home runs, more than any Cardinals pitcher.
When he left in the fifth inning, Oakland had added three to that total, including two in a six-run fifth, to take a 7-3 lead at Busch Stadium.
Chad Pinder hit a two-run homer and Marcus Semien followed with a solo shot to center field. Flaherty then gave up three singles before being replaced by John Brebbia, who promptly allowed a two-run double by Khris Davis.
Flaherty has allowed 18 homers on the season and at least one in five consecutive starts. In June he allowed nine in five outings.
Cards take 3-1 lead
Chris Bassitt nearly survived an excess of 60 pitches in the first two innings Tuesday night without allowing a run to the Cardinals.
However, when he was unable to escape the inning, Matt Carpenter made him pay with a two-run triple and Paul DeJong followed with an RBI-double to give the Cards a 3-1 lead over Oakland at Busch Stadium.
Carpenter's two-out triple scored Yadier Molina, who had singled to open the second, and Kolten Wong, who reached on a fielder's choice.
The fly ball to center field appeared to be playable for Ramon Laureano. However, as he backed up to the wall, the ball fell a bit short and Laureano's lunge came up empty.
DeJong followed with a ground-rule double to score Carpenter.
Oakland scored first when Matt Olson hit his 13th home run to lead off the second against Jack Flaherty, who has allowed a team-high 16 homers.
Jose Martinez still in lineup
Jose Martinez will remain in the Cardinals' lineup Tuesday night when they face Oakland in the first of a two-game series at Busch Stadium.
Martinez went 7-for-18 and pushed his average back toward .300 in starting five consecutive games. He will be in right field with Dexter Fowler in center field, while Harrison Bader and his .209 average remain on the bench.
Jack Flaherty will be on the mound as he comes off of a solid seven-inning outing in which he was the loser against Miami, allowing three runs on four hits with eight strikeouts.
Cardinals' lineup
1. Matt Carpenter, 3B
2. Paul DeJong, SS
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Jose Martinez, RF
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Dexter Fowler, CF
8. Kolten Wong, 2B
9. Jack Flaherty, P
Athletics' lineup
1. Marcus Semien, SS
2. Robbie Grossman, LF
3. Matt Chapman, 3B
4. Matt Olson, 1B
5. Ramon Laureano, CF
6. Stephen Piscotty, RF
7. Jurickson Profar, 2B
8. Josh Phegley, C
9. Chris Bassitt, P