SEATTLE — When a changeup got away, so did the game.

Finding a new way to reach the same ragged result, the Cardinals misplaced a tie game in the sixth inning when the Seattle Mariners mustered three runs with only one hit. That hit, A. J. Pollock’s laser double, came with the bases loaded by two walks and reliever Drew VerHagen’s two wild pitches. VerHagen’s first wild pitch opened up first base and his second wild pitch meant a batter who struck out got to take first anyway. Aided by such gifts from the Cardinals, Pollock’s two-run shot shattered a tie and sent the Mariners to a 5-2 victory late Friday night at T-Mobile Park.

The Cardinals took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning – and then vanished offensively.

Mariners starter George Kirby retired 10 consecutive Cardinals at one point and 13 of the final 14 he faced to complete six innings. Three Seattle relievers retired all nine Cardinals they faced, and Paul Sewald pitched a flawless ninth for his fifth save of the season.

The Cardinals had one hit after the second inning.

The longest road trip of the year has nine games remaining.

The Cardinals are winless in the first game of all seven series they've played so far this season.

Wild pitches prove costly

The tiebreaking burst from the Mariners began with a pitch that got away and the strikeout that’s a strikeout in name only.

The Cardinals' worst 20-game starts in the expansion era Season W L 1973 4 16 1997 7 13 1988 7 13 2023 8 12 1986 8 12 1985 8 12 1978 8 12 1976 8 12 1975 8 12 1969 8 12 1966 8 12

VerHagen entered the game in the sixth inning with two runners deeded to him by starter Steven Matz. VerHagen threw two wild pitches to the first batter he faced, Teoscar Hernandez. One allowed the runners to advance and left first base open.

The other broke the inning.

On a two-strike curveball spiked into the dirt, Hernandez bit and swung over it. But Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras could not corral the bounce. The ball skittered away and forced VerHagen and Contreras to focus on the runner at third. That runner was only there because of VerHagen’s previous wild pitch. But because that wild pitch also left first base open, Hernandez could take the base on the strikeout. Instead of a second out in the inning, VerHagen now had the bases loaded.

The next batter, Pollock, drilled a double that snapped the 2-2 tie.

A sacrifice fly brought home a third run in the inning.

During the Mariners’ three-run uprising, they had only one hit in the inning. The Cardinals goosed them along with two walks (from Matz) and two wild pitches (from VerHagen). The three runners who scored in the inning all reached base on a gift.

Matz misses bats, but misses chance

Before turning the sixth inning over to VerHagen, Matz darted and ducked around any trouble Seattle attempted to give him with a changeup that Seattle could not solve.

Matz allowed two runs through five innings, but he also had seven strikeouts. Of the 17 swings the Mariners took against Matz’s changeup, they missed on seven of them. The Cardinals’ lefty had 18 swings and misses in his 5 1/3 innings of work. He mixed the plunging changeup with a sinking fastball to get 21 called strikes or whiffs out of his 94 pitches. When Seattle tagged him for an RBI single in the second inning and he aided the Mariners' chances with a balk and a wild pitch, Matz had the strikeout to get back control of the inning.

He got that one on a curveball.

Seattle entered the game as a good foil for Matz to author the Cardinals’ third quality start of the season. The Mariners have hit .194 vs. lefties this season, and no team in the majors has been less productive against left-handed pitchers. The game started to wobble on Matz when he walked two batters, but it was knotted up before then when he couldn’t put away a few batters.

Where Matz lapsed into trouble came with two strikes – an area of ongoing issue for the Cardinals, as well. Most of the time, Matz got the out. The few times he could not proved detrimental. In the fourth – after another strikeout – Matz got ahead 1-2 on Hernandez. The Mariners’ outfielder then drilled the two-strike pitch for a game-tying home run.

It was the 10th home run the Cardinals have allowed this season with two strikes, the third allowed by Matz with a two-strike count. Only moribund Oakland has allowed more two-strike homers, with 12.

Kids are all right

Jordan Walker, the youngest of the rising stars on the field Friday night, drove the Cardinals to an early lead with his first extra-base hit in 13 days.

The first two batters of the second inning reached for the Cardinals, but the potential rally started to fizzle as Kirby elevated a fastball past Nolan Gorman and got a low grounder from Lars Nootbaar. Walker snapped a bit of a personal funk with two hits in Wednesday’s romp against Arizona, and he scored three of the Cardinals’ 14 runs. And he cracked a team funk when he drove a ball to right field two scored Nolan Arenado and Contreras.

That gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead that didn’t survive the inning.

Four innings later, the Mariners’ young standout – and reigning American League Rookie of the Year – stole his 30th career base. He took third on one of the aforementioned wild pitches and then scored the run that broke the 2-2 tie. Going into the seventh inning of his 152nd career game in the majors, Julio Rodriguez had 30 steals and 32 homers.

Edman goes right vs. right

There have been a few times when switch-hitter Tommy Edman will really switch things up and, because of the trends of the opposing pitcher, bat right-handed against a right-handed pitcher.

Against the right-hander Kirby, Edman hit right-handed in his first two at-bats. The reason can be anything from the break of the starter’s off-speed pitch or the pitcher’s tendencies with hitters from the left or right side of the plate. Edman entered Friday’s game nine-for-12 (.750) with a 2.186 OPS from the right side of the plate so far this season, but all 12 of his at-bats from the right have been vs. lefties.

He wanted to give Kirby a different look.

The Mariners’ right-hander has only 28 games in the majors, but his splits are flipped. He has held left-handed batters to a .217 average and a .577 OPS in 317 plate appearances. In 295 plate appearances, right-handed batters have hit .323 with an .827 OPS. That likely prompted Edman to face Kirby from the right side and see if that might increase his own effectiveness. Edman has hit .160 vs. right-handed pitchers so far this season and slugged .200.

He flew out and grounded out in his first two at-bats.

Photos: Cardinals begin their road trip with a Friday night loss at Seattle