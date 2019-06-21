Albert Pujols won't know many of the faces in the Cardinals' lineup when he makes his return to St. Louis on Friday night.
Yadier Molina is the only Cardinal he played with extensively in 2011 before leaving and Matt Carpenter was just emerging. They will be part of the lineup that will try to put a damper on Pujols' return to Busch Stadium, assuming the rain doesn't do so.
Jose Martinez will remain in the lineup for the second consecutive game in right field in place of Dexter Fowler.
Michael Wacha will have the honor of facing Pujols in his return, assuming he is in the lineup. The Angels' lineup has not been posted as of 3:45.
Cardinals' lineup
1. Matt Carpenter
2. Paul DeJong, SS
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Jose Martinez, RF
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Kolten Wong, 2B
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Michael Wacha, P
Angels' lineup
TBA