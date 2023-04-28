First pitch is scheduled for 9:10 p.m. at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium. Tonight's game will be streamed exclusively on Apple TV+.

The Cardinals will look to break out of a slump in tonight's game as they are 0-8 in series-opening games this season. They are the only team in Major League Baseball yet to win a series-opening game and would set a franchise record with their ninth loss to open the season should they lose tonight. The last time the Cardinals lost eight straight series openers to start a season was 1988.

The Cardinals have begun to find routine in their outfield as the combination of Lars Nootbaar, Tyler O'Neill and Alec Burleson will start for the fourth time in five games. Dylan Carlson, who started in the one other game in that stretch, has been used as a late-game defensive substitution for Burleson. The Nootbaar, O'Neill and Burleson trio have a combined batting average of .193 over that four-game stretch.

Paul DeJong continues to start for the Cardinals at shortstop and has been productive in his five games since returning from the injured list. In 17 at-bats, Dejong has collected eight hits — including two home runs and two doubles — while striking out just once. DeJong will hit ninth in the batting order.

Brendan Donovan returns to the lineup to play second base and hit eighth, meaning Tommy Edman will start the game on the bench — this is Edman's second game out of the starting lineup in three days. On the West Coast road trip Edman has hit .294 with two home runs and three RBI.

Lineups

Cardinals (10-16, 4th in the NL Central, 8 GB)

1. Lars Nootbaar, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, DH

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Alec Burleson, RF

7. Tyler O'Neill, LF

8. Brendan Donovan, 2B

9. Paul DeJong, SS

P: Jake Flaherty, RHP

Dodgers (13-13, 2nd in the NL West, 1 GB) will be posted when available.

Pitching matchup

RHP Jack Flaherty (2-2, 3.29 ERA): Flaherty aims to continue his momentum from his last appearance where he had his best start of the season. Over six innings, Flaherty struck out nine and only walked two resulting in a win against the Seattle Mariners.

RHP Dustin May (2-1, 3.07 ERA): When available, Dustin May has been an elite pitcher for the Dodgers, pitching to a 3.23 ERA over 30 starts. Health, though, has been the concern for May. May has been placed on the 60-day IL three times in his five-year career due to Tommy John surgery and back problems.

Injury report

RHP Adam Wainwright (groin): Wainwright pitched Tuesday with Class AA Springfield. (Last updated: April 26)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder): Rodriguez pitched with Class AAA Memphis on Sunday. In two rehab appearances, Rodriguez has completed two innings and allowed two hits. (Last updated: April 24)

LHP Packy Naughton (left forearm strain): Naughton has continued a rest program to see how his arm responds. (Last updated: April 18)

Future probable starters

Saturday vs. Dodgers: LHP Jordan Montgomery (2-3, 3.81 ERA) vs. Clayton Kershaw (4-1, 2.32 ERA)

Sunday vs. Dodgers: RHP Jake Woodford (1-2, 5.47 ERA) vs. Noah Syndergaard (0-3, 6.58 ERA)

Up next

St. Louis conclude their West Coast road trip in Los Angeles, then return to St. Louis for a three-game series with Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angles.

Check back in at stltoday.com throughout the evening for coverage of the game.