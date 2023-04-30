First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium.

The Cardinals will again utilize a unique lineup in today's series closing game with the Los Angles Dodgers. The Cardinals have used different lineups in each of the 10 games they've played in this west coast road trip through Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Nolan Gorman returns to the lineup and will hit third today. The 22-year-old slugger has been one of the few bright spots for the Cardinals early in the season, hitting .279 with a team-leading six home runs and 22 RBIs. Gorman will start at second base today.

Paul Goldschmidt will hit second and DH for the Cardinals; this will be the third time this season that the 2022 MVP winner has done so. Brendan Donovan will slide over to cover first base defensively and hit ninth in the order.

After a solid performance in yesterday's loss, Dylan Carlson will get the start in center field. Carlson has struggled against right-handed pitching, owning a .189 batting average. Tyler O'Neill will be the odd man out in the outfield, and Lars Nootbaar and Alec Burleson will start in right and left field, respectively.

Lineups

CARDINALS (10-18, 4th in the NL Central, 10 GB)

1. Lars Nootbaar, RF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, DH

3. Nolan Gorman, 2B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Alec Burleson, LF

7. Dylan Carlson, CF

8. Brendan Donovan, 1B

9. Tommy Edman, SS

P: Jake Woodford, RHP

DODGERS (15-13, 2nd in the NL West, 1 GB)

1. Mookie Betts, RF

2. Freddie Freeman, 1B

3. Will Smith, C

4. Max Muncy, 3B

5. Jayson Heyward, DH

6. James Outman, CF

7. Miguel Vargas, 2B

8. David Peralta, LF

9. Chris Taylor, C

P: Noah Syndergaard, RHP

Pitching matchup

RHP Jake Woodford (1-2, 5.47 ERA): Woodford is looking to build off of three solid performances leading into this game. In that span, the right-hander has pitched 15⅔ innings and allowed just six runs, allowing the Cardinals to go 2-1 in those games.

RHP Noah Syndergaard (0-3, 6.58 ERA): It has been a tale of two seasons for the former all-star starter; in half of his starts, Syndergaard has been dominant. But in the other half, the righty has allowed 16 runs in 14 innings and failed to pitch out of the fourth inning in each of them.

Injury report

RHP Adam Wainwright (groin): Wainwright will make his third rehab start tomorrow for Class AAA Memphis, throwing approximately 90 pitches against the Durham Bulls. (Last updated: April 29)

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder): Rodriguez pitched with Class AAA Memphis on Sunday. In two rehab appearances, Rodriguez has completed two innings and allowed two hits. (Last updated: April 24)

LHP Packy Naughton (left forearm strain): Naughton has continued a rest program to see how his arm responds. (Last updated: April 18)

Future probable starters

Tuesday vs. Los Angeles (AL): Steven Matz (0-3, 6.23 ERA) vs. Patrick Sandoval (2-1, 3.16 ERA)

Wednesday vs. Los Angeles (AL): Miles Mikolas (1-1, 5.97 ERA) vs. Shohei Ohtani (4-0, 1.85 ERA)

Thursday vs. Los Angeles (AL): Jack Flaherty (2-3, 3.94 ERA) vs. Griffin Canning (1-0, 4.11 ERA

Up next

The Cardinals will conclude their west coast road trip in Los Angeles and get an off day Monday before returning to St. Louis for a three-game series with Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels.

Check back in at stltoday.com throughout the afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.