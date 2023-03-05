JUPITER, Fla. — The Cardinals fielded the best starting lineup they’ll likely have for the remainder of spring training, but they still fell to the New York Mets 7-1 in a Grapefruit League game at Roger Dean Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Mets scored four of their runs against Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery, who made his first appearance in a spring training exhibition game this season. He’d made his previous start in a simulate game on a back field at the club’s training complex.

Sunday’s game marked the last time the Cardinals will have a large chunk of their everyday core of players available for exhibition games.

The World Baseball Classic will deplete the Cardinals’ roster starting on Monday when first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, third baseman Nolan Arenado, outfielder Tyler O'Neill, and pitchers Adam Wainwright, Miles Mikolas, Giovanny Gallegos, Genesis Cabrera and JoJo Romero leave to join their WBC teams.

Even with O’Neill, Goldschmidt, Arenado and top prospect Jordan Walker batting in the No. 2 through No. 5 spots in the batting order, the Cardinals scored just one run. That lone run came on a solo home run by catcher Tres Barrera in the second inning.

Montgomery, who admitted to feeling rushed at times by the pitch timer, allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits, including one home run. He also struck out two batters in three innings.

Montgomery, a left-hander acquired from the New York Yankees at the August trade deadline, said he went into the outing wanting to be aggressive with his fastball.

He gave up a first-inning solo home run to Mets start shortstop Francisco Lindor on an 0-1 pitch. Montgomery tried to double up, going to his sinker on back-to-back pitches, and Lindor jumped on the sinker for his second home run of the spring.

“I’d thrown all sinkers, gotten ground balls, and just kind of wanted to ride with it,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery went with similarly-heavy usage of his sinker during his previous start in the simulated game.

“If I’m getting ground balls to righties on it,” Montgomery said of his sinker, “It’s obviously moving late and getting good results. It was a little up and probably wasn’t the right pitch, but it’s spring so I want to be aggressive to him.”

The next inning, the Mets tallied three runs against Montgomery thanks to a leadoff single by Mark Canha and back-to-back one-out doubles down the third base line by Abraham Almonte and Tim Locastro.

Then Locastro broke early from second base on a stolen base attempt, and Montgomery threw wildly to third base. The ball caromed into foul territory and Locastro scored for the third run of the inning.

In the third, Montgomery retired the side in order. Of the nine outs he recorded in his outing, five came on ground balls hit to infielders.

Other storylines

• Walker started in left field and batted fifth. He went 0 for 3 with a strikeout. He entered play on Sunday leading the Grapefruit League in hits (nine), batting average (.500), total bases (21), slugging percentage (1.167) and extra-base hits (six). He also shared the lead for runs scored (six).

• Reliever Ryan Helsley pitched in his second Grapefruit League game this spring. Unlike his first appearance, he did not have a pitch clock violation. The All-Star closer allowed two runs on two hits and one walk in one inning on Sunday. He gave up a double to Mets outfielder Tim Locastro.

• Relief pitchers Jordan Hicks, Zack Thompson, Wilking Rodriguez and Ryan Loutos pitched one scoreless inning of relief apiece. Thompson struck out two of the four batters he faced.

• Left-handed pitcher Jose Quintana pitched a scoreless inning against the Cardinals. He signed with the Mets as a free agent this winter. He’d been with the Cardinals after they acquired him and pitcher Chris Stratton from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for pitcher Johan Oviedo and third baseman Malcom Nunez in August.