Cardinals' magic number cut to 16 but it was nothing they did in another loss to weak team

PITTSBURGH — Nolan Arenado never had seen the likes of the double play the Cardinals turned Friday night to stay alive in a game in which they shouldn’t have been alive. And he saw some things he wishes he wouldn’t see again for a while as the Cardinals, drifting lately, dropped their third game in the past five while playing the two worst teams in the National League.

Friday’s pratfall was an 8-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“This environment wasn’t the Braves’ environment,” Arenado said referencing an exciting three-game series with Atlanta in which the Cardinals won two games two weekends ago in St. Louis.

“But that doesn’t matter,” Arenado said. “Those are major leaguers over there who had good at-bats. Obviously, they put up eight runs and 15 hits, and they’re more than capable of beating us like they did today.

“So we’ve got come with energy tomorrow — and find a way to win.”

Trailing 4-2 in the seventh inning, the Cardinals made two bad throws on the same play and wound up turning a double play only to have Jake Woodford give up four runs in the eighth to enable the Pirates to pull away.

With the Milwaukee Brewers being drilled by Cincinnati, the Cardinals’ magic number for clinching the National League Central Division dropped to 16 anyway.

But it was the second time in two days that a Cardinals reliever had given up four runs in the other team’s final turn at bat. Woodford will be here Saturday. James Naile, who surrendered four runs in the ninth on Thursday, was told he was being optioned to Class AAA Memphis after the game and, with rookie Zack Thompson having pitched three of the past five days, left-hander Packy Naughton will be recalled from Memphis to be here Saturday.

The back-to-back losses were the first for the Cardinals since July 24-26. And while the Washington Nationals had a fiesta of high-chop singles that resembled the mid-1980s Cardinals on AstroTurf, the Pirates rained hits everywhere in the outfield, giving opponents 64 hits off the Cardinals in the past five games.

Conversely, the Cardinals were just 1 for 9 with men in scoring position and that hit, a sixth-inning single by Arenado, didn’t score a run.

“I feel like I’ve had opportunities with guys on base and I’m just not doing a very good job of it. I just don’t think we’re having very good at-bats right now, myself included," said Arenado.

Manager Oliver Marmol said, “Unfortunately, we’ve had a little stretch where we didn’t come with up the big hit.”

Arenado had an assist on a double play started and ended by right fielder Lars Nootbaar in the seventh.

After fielding Rodolfo Castro’s single to right, Nootbaar’s throw home was well wide right and high and catcher Andrew Knizner had to flag it down, but base runner Bryan Reynolds had stopped between third and home. Knizner fired to third, but his throw hit Reynolds in the back. Third baseman Arenado picked up the ball and was prepared to tag Reynolds, who then decided he would head home again.

Arenado threw to Knizner, who ran down Reynolds and tagged him out. Knizner then winged a throw to second to nab Castro, who was tagged out by Nootbaar, rejoining the action he started.

“That was crazy,” said Arenado. “That was ridiculous. But obviously it was a great play by Lars to go to second base.”

Nootbaar said, “I’m not doing any good standing in the outfield, so I decided I might as well try to get to a bag. Back in Little League, they said, ‘Follow your throw in rundowns.'"

So Nootbaar is believed to the first right fielder in Cardinals history to have an assist and a putout on the same play without catching the ball. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Cardinals had not turned a 9-2-5-2-9 double play since the expansion era in 1961.

Marmol, though, wasn’t amused by the way the Cardinals handled the double play.

“That was actually not really well-executed on both ends," he said. "We could have executed that a little better. It worked out, due to their base running.

“There were several things in that game that didn’t look good,” said Marmol. “We’ll address them.”

Of Knizner’s throw that hit Reynolds, Marmol said dryly, “With all these rules changes — it’s hard to keep up with them — I think that ‘Kiz’ thought pegging the runner was recording an out. Hit them in the back, and that’s good.”

A hidden mistake cost the Cardinals a run in the three-run fifth.

Six-foot-7 rookie shortstop ONeil Cruz, who had a single, double and a triple, knocked in two runs with an extra-base hit to left center off a misplaced Mikolas fastball that leaked back over the plate. But shortstop Tommy Edman threw home to try to cut down a runner when he could have had Cruz at third. Edman didn’t get help from second baseman Brendan Donovan, who was the second cutoff man on where to throw the ball.

“The ball needs to go third. The ‘trail guy (Donovan)’ needs to have his head on a swivel there,” said Marmol of Donovan, who had saved a run or two earlier with a diving play to his right at second base.

Edman took the blame, though, saying, “I thought I should have gone to third there.”

To lead off the fifth, Cal Mitchell, who broke up Mikolas’ no-hitter with two out in the ninth inning in June, hit a single off the glove of Arenado, who was shifted over to the shortstop position.

“I like to think I should make that play,” Arenado said. “I’m not happy I missed it. I’ve got to make that play.”

Paul Goldschmidt became the first Cardinal to score 100 runs in successive seasons when he doubled in the sixth, moved up on a single by Arenado and came home on a force-out grounder by Corey Dickerson. Goldschmidt was the first Cardinal to achieve 100-100 since Albert Pujols did it from 2008-11 and, before that, from 2001-06.

Then Tyler O’Neill walked for the second time to fill the bases with one out.

Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton removed right-handed starter Roansy Contreras for his only left-hander in the bullpen, Manny Banuelos. Marmol had just the right man to counter this move. Or so it seemed.

Right-handed-batting Pujols, who has more home runs (32) at PNC Park than any visiting player despite playing here only once for the Los Angeles Angels in 10 seasons with them, came off the bench to hit for left-handed-batting Alec Burleson. But instead of visions of Pujols’ 696th career homer, which would have tied Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the career list, it turned into Pujols’ record-extending 425th double play grounded into.

“He’s come through quite a bit in those situations,” said Marmol. “You can’t count on a homer every time.” Pujols is nothing for his past 11 since hitting a game-winning pinch-hit homer against Chicago last Sunday.

Since he made the All-Star team, Mikolas (11-11) has allowed 35 runs in 60 innings after allowing 34 runs in his first 121⅓ innings before the break. In his previous start, he had blanked the Cubs on two hits for eight innings but he has passed 180 innings for the season, by far the most he has thrown since 2019 — before several arm injuries cut short his past two seasons.

He did fan eight on Friday, running up his pitch count to 100 in five innings in the process.

“I would have rather preferred some early contact and some early outs, as opposed to the strikeouts,” Mikolas said.

But Marmol said he didn’t see anything that would cause him to think the 34-year-old was tiring.

“Our radar isn’t pinging,” said Marmol.

And Mikolas said, “I’m feeling great. I’m in the best shape of my life. Getting up to 180 innings ... I’m just getting going.”