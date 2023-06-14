Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras sat in the home dugout not far from a battered water cooler after most of the team had headed into the clubhouse following Tuesday night’s loss to the San Francisco Giants. The image of despairing Contreras served as the latest manifestation of a team caught in limbo.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol pulled up a seat alongside Contreras, the club’s biggest offseason addition who stepped into the shadow of a franchise icon and legend at the catcher position, and the two shared a hug before they left the dugout.

“At the end of the game, I had an opportunity to talk to him a little bit,” Marmol said. “Man, this guy cares. I love having him around. He cares a ton about helping this team, and he just hasn’t found a way to do it just yet. But he’s dying to be able to.”

Contreras had just gone 0-for-3 as his season batting average dipped to .198. He’s slumped badly in recent weeks to the tune of a .148 batting average and .248 on-base percentage in his last 35 games (34 starts) in his first season with the Cardinals.

The Cardinals took it on the chin 11-3 in their fourth consecutive home loss, which dropped them to 14 games below .500 and matched a low-water mark for the season. The latest setback wasn’t particularly close after the fifth inning as the Giants scored eight of the last nine runs as they secured the win in the second game of their three-game set at Busch Stadium.

The Giants clinched the series win and will pursue a series sweep Wednesday.

The Cardinals (27-41) entered the season as a the favorites in the National League Central Division but now sit in last place and look much more like a team caught in transition with a young core of players such as Nolan Gorman, Jordan Walker, Dylan Carlson, Lars Nootbaar, Brendan Donovan and Alec Burleson still trying to find their footing and establish themselves. Meanwhile, an established and accomplished veteran group is led by Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Adam Wainwright and Paul DeJong.

Asked about his adherence to a patient approach with the current team, Marmol said, “That’s the only way through. You have to (be patient). This is our group, and we’re going to be patient with them. There’s going to be some growing pains with some of the young guys, and there’s a lot of learning taking place. Our veteran group is doing a nice job of continuing to instill what this looks like. But yeah, we’re going to be patient. I’ll continue to be.”

The skipper clearly has settled on a velvet glove approach.

All the while, expectations loom over the entire operation.

After all, the Cardinals long have been viewed as the class of the division. They boast a daunting track record of success that has included 15 consecutive winning seasons, more wins during that stretch than all other MLB clubs aside from the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, the inconsistent play shown this season isn’t what propelled the Cardinals to 13 division titles since 1996. The home crowd underscored that when booing rang out at their home ballpark again this week.

“It’s tough,” Marmol said of his message to the team. “You continue to love on those guys, let them know that they’re good enough. Let them know that they’re worth it. The reality is that the rest of the world is telling them that they’re not. They’ll come out of it.”

Marmol, in his second year at the helm, remained steadfast that his club will come out of its malaise and it will be better for it. He again professed his belief in “the guys that are putting on that uniform.”

He continued to laud the way the team prepares, their work ethic, their trust in each other despite the blunt reality of the results.

“It sucks,” Marmol said. “There’s no other way to explain it. It’s obviously not what anybody wants, but it’s reality at the moment. We have to figure out a way out of it.”

The Cardinals’ struggles have cascaded recently as they’ve now lost 11 of 14 games. During that stretch, seven of the losses came by one run.

Interestingly, DeJong referenced the club's track record of success while speaking with reporters prior to the game about the approach needed to pull themselves out of the current funk.

“For us it’s about being able to maintain a little higher focus, a little more taking things personally that this is the St. Louis Cardinals and we need to play like the St. Louis Cardinals, like our reputation, like our history,” said DeJong, the club’s longest-tenured position player.

When asked if that reputation and history can become added pressure, DeJong acknowledged that anything can add pressure if players allow it. Part of the lessons learned this season so far have been blocking out noise outside the clubhouse and focusing on playing the game, preparing and taking the right mindset into the game, DeJong said.

“Yeah, we are aware of what this organization has done, but we also objectively think that we have a good team in here with talent and experience that should be playing at a higher level than what we’re at,” DeJong said.

The Cardinals sent an experienced pitcher in Jack Flaherty to the mound Tuesday night. Flaherty (3-5) finished the outing having allowed six runs on 10 hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings.

“Some balls found holes,” Flaherty said. “Some weak contact that just found some holes. All you can do is just keep making pitches. Fastball command was great, hasn’t been great kind of all year, so we’ve been pitching around that and using it in different spots. I’ve just got to keep making pitches, one after the other.”

Flaherty was on the mound when a brief benches-clearing altercation sparked.

At the end of the fourth inning, both dugouts and both bullpens emptied as players and coaches from both teams poured out onto the playing field after Flaherty and Giants leadoff hitter LaMonte Wade Jr. exchanged heated words.

The two had a brief exchange during the inning while Wade was on second base. It wasn’t clear if Wade had been trying to distract Flaherty by feigning as though he was going to attempt to steal third base or if he may have been signaling pitch locations to batters based on where Contreras was setting up behind home plate.

“Just playing the game,” Flaherty said. “That’s all you’re going to get out of me on that.”

Wade told reporters in the Giants’ clubhouse that he was just “doing his job” when he was on second base.

As Flaherty walked to the dugout after an inning-ending grounder, he and Wade barked at one another. Contreras then started yelling in Wade’s direction and teammates from both sides got between the Contreras and Wade.

Cardinals reliever Genesis Cabrera sprinted from the bullpen to the home plate area, where the two groups were squaring off and yelling back and forth.

No punches were thrown, and no ejections were warranted.

Flaherty recorded just one out in the fifth inning and gave up three runs in the frame. The bullpen allowed the final five runs.

Paul Goldschmidt (2 for 3, RBI) and Nolan Arenado (2 for 3, double) had multi-hit games in the loss. Brendan Donovan also doubled.

