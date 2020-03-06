You are the owner of this article.
Cardinals, Marlins to combine telecasts
It’s time for togetherness.

Two upcoming Cardinals-Marlins spring training games will be shared telecasts between Fox Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Florida.

On Sunday FSM’s Dan McLaughlin will do the play-by-play, with St. Louisan Brad Thompson and FSF’s Todd Hollandsworth serving as co-analysts. Thompson will be making his debut for the spring this weekend, as he also is to be alongside McLaughlin on Saturday for an FSM-only telecast of the Cards-Houston exhibition game.

Then on March 14, a Saturday, Fox Sports Florida’s Paul Severino has the call and works with commentators Hollandsworth and FSM’s Rick Ankiel.

All above-mentioned games start at 12:05 p.m. (St. Louis time).

FSM has shared Grapefruit League productions before. It reduces costs for games that are much lower rated than regular-season contests.

Sports