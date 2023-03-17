JUPITER, Fla. — Cardinals prospect Masyn Winn made the Miami Marlins co-stars in his laser show on Friday afternoon. By the fifth inning, the dynamic 20-year-old notched three of the four components needed to hit for the cycle.

Winn finished the day having gone 3 for 4 with four RBIs, a double and a triple as he raised his batting average in Grapefruit League games to .333 this spring training.

The Cardinals rolled to a 16-2 win over the Marlins in front of an announced crowd of 4,260 at Roger Dean Stadium. The Cardinals smacked 17 hits, including four extra-base hits (four doubles, two triples), and broke the game open with a nine-run top of the second inning.

The Cardinals waited patiently on Marlins left-hander Trevor Rogers to come back into the strike zone, and then peppered his offerings all around the ballpark when he complied.

The steady onslaught caused the Marlins to pull Rogers from the outing and re-insert him in order to let him get stretched out while not having the burden of what could have been a 40-pitch inning on his body.

Nine runs scored on five Cardinals hits in the inning with catcher Willson Contreras and Winn doing the majority of the damage with a pair of line drives into the left-center field gap.

Contreras started the inning with a single to center field, then he came around to score four batters later after a pair of walks and a one-out hit batter with the bases loaded.

The Marlins brought in right-handed reliever Enrique Burgos to pitch two Winn, who delivered a three-run triple when he lined a 1-2 slider into left-center and darted around the bases like a madman.

The Cardinals continued to pour it on with a walk, an RBI single by Dylan Carlson and a Jordan Walker walk. That set up Contreras’ second at-bat of the inning. Contreras jumped on a 2-1 slider from Burgos and blasted it 401 feet for a three-run double.

The exit velocity on Contreras’ double was 111.3 mph, while Winn’s triple came off the bat at 100.1 mph.

When the dust cleared on the second inning, the Cardinals scored nine runs on five hits, four walks and a hit batter. Along with Contreras and Winn, Mercado (bases loaded hit by pitch), Carlson (RBI single), Nolan Gorman (RBI single) also drove in runs in the inning.

The Cardinals (11-6-1) added runs in the fifth (three runs), sixth (one run) and seventh (two runs) innings. They were 10-for-18 with runners in scoring position. They also drew a total of eight walks in the game.

The Cardinals will host the Detroit Tigers in Jupiter on Saturday afternoon.

Other storylines

• Cardinals starting pitcher Steven Matz allowed one run on four hits through five innings. He struck out three and didn’t walk a batter. He made it through five innings on just 64 pitches (43 strikes), and he threw approximately 10-11 more pitches in the bullpen after he exited the game in order to build up his pitch count.

Matz started a pair of double plays on grounders hit back towards the mound with a runner on first. He allowed just one extra-base hit, a double by Joey Wendle.

Matz said he was happy with his command, the amount of weak contact he induced and the tempo he kept throughout his outing.

“I really just want to get kind of my baseline,” Matz said. “It’s something we’ve been talking about with (pitching coach) Dusty (Blake). It just helps with everything when you’ve kind of have your baseline stuff and just work off of that. That’s what I was doing.”

Along with his sinker, changeup and curveball, Matz mixed in a few cutter/sliders in the outing. Matz said that’s a pitch he’d like to make part of his “baseline,” but he must also manage the usage because it has a tendency to cause blisters.

• Contreras, the club’s highest-profile free-agent addition this offseason, went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBIs, both of his hits came in the nine-run second inning. He’s now batting .318 during Grapefruit League games this spring. He served as designated hitter on Friday, and manager Oliver Marmol said he’s slated to be back in the lineup against on Saturday.

• The Cardinals got scoreless innings of relief from Drew VerHagen, Ryan Helsley and Chris Stratton. Helsley struck out three and walked one batter. He has now struck out nine of the last 10 batters he has faced.

The lone run allowed by the Cardinals bullpen came on a Jon Berti home run in the eighth against Jordan Hicks (one walk, one hit, one strikeout).

• Mercardo started in center field in his first game back from playing for Team Colombia in the World Baseball Classic. He went 1 for 4 with an RBI, and he also reached on a hit by pitch. His one hit was a triple off Marlins starter Rogers.

• Top prospect Jordan Walker started in left field and went 1 for 4 with a double, a walk and two RBIs, while Carlson started in right field and went 2 for 4 with a walk, two runs scored and two RBIs.