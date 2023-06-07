ARLINGTON, Texas — Matthew Liberatore earned a shot in the Cardinals' starting pitching rotation, and he’ll continue to get chances to show he deserves to hold on to his spot.

Tuesday night was just a tough night for him to make his case against a really tough opponent.

The left-hander who’d been a class of the Cardinals' minor-league pitchers leading up to his promotion last month, Liberatore took his second consecutive loss as the Cardinals lost their fifth game in a row, 6-4, to the Texas Rangers in the second game of their three-game set at Globe Life Field.

The Cardinals (25-37) are saddled with the worst record in the National League and have lost six consecutive road games.

Liberatore (1-2) has now lost his last two starts, and he’s allowed eight earned runs in nine innings in those outings.

Against the Rangers and the top-scoring offense in Major League Baseball, Libertore gave up five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks in four innings.

One of the hits he allowed was a home run, the first he’d given up this season. He also struck out two.

Liberatore pointed to his inability to consistently throw his off-speed pitches for strikes as the primary culprit in his outing.

In his previous start against the Cleveland Guardians, Liberatore also ran into inconsistency with his curveball. He managed through that outing by turning to his slider more frequently. That helped him get through four scoreless innings, but he ultimately gave up four runs in the fifth inning in Cleveland.

He couldn’t rely on either breaking pitch on Tuesday.

“I think it’s being more consistent with (the curveball),” Liberatore said. “When I’m able to land for a strike and establish the fastball, I tend to have better results. So it’s just going this week and making sure that every day the curveball feels good and it’s where I want it and carrying that into the next outing.”

The Rangers began the day ranked first in the majors in batting average (.278) and on-base percentage (.345) and ranked third in slugging percentage (.460).

Their leadoff hitter, Marcus Semien, ranked among the American League leaders in batting average (sixth), hits (second), doubles (third), extra-base hits (tied for second), RBIs (fourth), on-base percentage (eighth) and slugging percentage (ninth).

Meanwhile Nathaniel Lowe (fourth) and Josh Jung (seventh) also ranked among the leaders in hits. Adolis Garcia (second) and Jonah Heim (fifth) also ranked among the RBIs leaders.

The Rangers’ lineup serves as a gauntlet for a pitcher with a full arsenal at his disposal. For one working with a limited number of weapons available, it became even more treacherous.

“There was a couple times that it clicked and I threw two good ones in a row,” Liberatore said of his curveball. “I just couldn’t consistently find it after that. So that has to be better.”

Liberatore allowed one run in his first two innings. It came via a second-inning two-out double to left field by Mitch Garver. That marked just the second hit of the day against Liberatore. The first time through the lineup, the Rangers put three men on base with two hits and a walk.

However, the Rangers hitters noticed what Liberatore had already known. He didn’t have a consistent feel for his off-speed offerings, particularly his curveball.

“First time through, fastball was good, command was good,” Liberatore said. “I was able to put it by a couple guys. I think once they realized I wasn’t landing the breaking ball, they just keyholed that fastball.”

The Rangers tacked on a run in the third when Liberatore left a 1-0 fastball over the middle of the plate and Lowe mashed it to center field for a solo home run. It was the first home run given up by Liberatore this season in the majors (13 2/3 innings).

The Cardinals had given Liberatore an early 2-0 edge, but Lowe’s homer tied the score 2-2.

“When you have a plus curveball like that that’s your second best pitch and you don’t have it, it’s going to be tough,” Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras said. “He didn’t have it today like he did the outings before. Even though he didn’t have it, he was trying to battle and he did his best.”

In the fourth inning, the Rangers added three runs (two earned) with one out. After Liberatore got the first batter of the inning Robbie Grossman to fly out to center field, the next three batters reached on a walk, an infield single and a single to left field.

That brought Semien to the plate with the bases loaded and just one out.

Liberatore got ahead of Semien 1-2, but he threw a sinker that stayed up in the top half of the strike zone and on the outer edge of the plate. Semien got his arms extended and rocketed that ball to right-center field (with an exit velocity of 100.2 mph) where it one-hopped to the wall for a double. The lead two runners scored easily on the hit.

The throw from right fielder Jordan Walker went to second baseman Nolan Gorman. The throw from Gorman to the plate took Contreras up the third base line, and Contreras made a sliding effort to keep the ball from getting to the backstop.

While Contreras stopped the ball from getting all the way to the warning track, he was out of position to cover home plate. Liberatore did not get to the plate in time to keep the runner who’d been on first base from scoring on the play. Semien alertly advanced to third as well.

“Tonight was not his night, I’ll say it that way,” Contreras said of Liberatore’s outing. “We all have good and bad days. He wasn’t his best at all. He didn’t have the command. He was battling throughout the outing to find his release point.

“I mean, he did the best he could tonight. But we’ve already talked about it tonight, some adjustments he needs to make, some things that I saw. I’m pretty sure he’s going to come back really good the next outing.”

Liberatore got two groundballs to end the fourth inning. He threw 28 pitches in that frame, and manager Oliver Marmol turned to the bullpen at the start of the fifth inning.

“This is a guy, who in my opinion is going to continue to hone it in,” Marmol said of Liberatore. “When you look at inning, you had the walk followed by two two-strike hits, singles, then the leadoff guy got on a 1-2 sinker up top to clear the bases. Garver, he fell behind him for the double. Then the homer to Lowe.

“Overall when you look at it, I believe seven hitters were in three-ball counts. So if he continues to hone that in, I think he’ll give us a little more length. Again the curveball wasn’t there for him, so it wasn’t a pitch he could lean on.”

The Rangers (40-20) added a run in the fifth on a homer by Garcia off of reliever Drew VerHagen.

The Cardinals pulled within two runs thanks to a pair of sixth-inning solo homers by Contreras and rookie Jordan Walker, but they did not score again after the sixth.

The Rangers, who’ve now won five in a row, clinched the series victory on Tuesday night. They’re now off to the best 60-game start in franchise history and reached a season-best 20 games above .500.

Photos: Cardinals drop second game of series against the Rangers in Texas