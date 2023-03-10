Along with the Cardinals stars taking the field across the globe for the World Baseball Classic, four players from the organization’s farm system are also suiting up for the international tournament.

Matt Koperniak (Great Britain), Joseph King (Great Britain), Noah Mendlinger (Israel), and Wilfredo Pereira (Panama) are part of the 17 players from the Cardinals organization in this year’s WBC.

The tournament will make some teammates with major leaguers for the time being and could give them a chance to play in atmospheres with higher intensities than you average minor league game.

It also fulfills the dream of national pride for some.

“It’s something that, when you’re a kid, you want to be there,” Pereira said in Spanish in Jupiter, Fla. prior to leaving for the WBC. “Now that you have the opportunity to be there, I believe it’s a childhood dream turned into reality.”

Pereira, 23, traveled the furthest of the four for the tournament as he went from Jupiter, Fla. to Taichung, Taiwan for pool play. He was also the first of the Cardinals minor leaguers to get his opportunity to play on the global stage.

The right-hander who was born in Puerto Armuelles, Panama pitched an inning of relief in Panama’s 12-5 opening game win over Team Chinese Taipei on Wednesday. The win was Panama’s first in WBC history after going a combined 0-5 in the 2006 and 2009 editions of the WBC. He took the mound again during Panama’s 13-4 loss to Cuba on Thursday. He has allowed four runs in two innings.

In the lead-up to the tournament, Pereira was a part of Panama’s squad during the WBC qualifiers in Panama City, Panama where it defeated Argentina and Brazil to qualify for the first time since 2009.

As someone who watched the tournament while growing up and idolized Hall of Fame closer and fellow countryman Mariano Rivera, playing the qualifying rounds at home added to the moment.

“Playing for your country in your country is something exciting,” said Pereira, who pitched in 27 games for Class High-A Peoria a season ago. “Something that fills you with pride that your family sees you (doing), the people who saw you as a child see you playing there in your country representing your country.”

Even with ties to a country that relied on timing, Koperniak sees the WBC as a way to promote the sport.

Koperniak, 25, grew up in the U.S. and attended high school in Massachusetts before attending Trinity College in Hartford, Conn. The 25-year-old was born in London when his parents worked there and moved back to the U.S. before his first birthday.

After he was contacted by Great Britain bench coach and Mariners Class AAA hitting coach Brad Marcelino about the opportunity to suit up for Great Britain, Koperniak returned to Europe for the first time since he was an infant. Koperniak played in qualifying games in Regensburg, Germany as Great Britain qualified for its first-ever WBC.

“I think it's just being able to represent the country for baseball, which I've been playing all my life. It's just a cool, kind of a unique experience,” Koperniak said while in Jupiter, Fla. before he left for Arizona for the tournament. “I don't know how many times it'll ever happen again or if this is the only time. I'm just going to try to take it all in have fun for the week and see what happens.”

Koperniak's WBC teammate and spring training roommate, King, has yet to appear in a minor league game. King, 22, was the Cardinals' ninth-round draft pick last summer. He is a Redwood City, Calif. native and California Berkeley product. His mother is British.

In Pool C, Great Britain plays the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. They will face major league-caliber pitching including Cardinals like Adam Wainwright, who was named the starter for Saturday’s opener between Teams USA and Great Britain.

“It's a great opportunity just to see the highest level of baseball and definitely helps getting ready for the season,” said Koperniak, who played in 108 games for Class AA Springfield where he batted .288 with an .801 OPS.

Mendlinger had the least amount of travel of the Cardinals minor leaguers in the WBC. With Team Israel in Pool D, they will play its games in Miami, Fla. Team Israel used the Marlins' complex, which neighbors that of the Cardinals, to prepare for games. Pool D includes the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, and Nicaragua.

“There's going to be a lot of fans there, I hope, and it's going to be a loud atmosphere,” Mendlinger said in Jupiter, Fla. before the tournament began. “Something different than I have ever played in before.”

Higher-intensity games against more experienced competition provides a different look than what players typically see this early into spring. And it’s one that Cardinals minor leaguers enjoying hope to carry with them.

“I have spoken with several coaches here from the team and they have told me that if I have a good showing there, there are many eyes watching what one is doing,” Pereira said. “And although I am representing Panama, I am also representing the St. Louis Cardinals.”