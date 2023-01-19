Cardinals new minor league coaches include first uniformed female coach

With the shuffle of coaching staff assignments at the minor league level for the Cardinals, all six of the organization’s from 2022 will return to their same roles in 2023, it was announced on Thursday.

Among the changes in assignments within the Cardinals minor league coaching staff, one will be history-making.

Christina Whitlock will be a fourth coach for Class High-A Peoria and will be the first uniformed female coach in Cardinals history. Whitlock was hired as a minor league coach by the Cardinals in 2020, but could not take the position once the MiLB season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Whitlock spent the 2022 season as tech fellow based at the Cardinals’ complex in Jupiter, Florida.

A former two-time All-American in softball while at the University of South Carolina, Whitlock has nearly 20 years of coaching experience.

Bryan Eversgerd — the Cardinals’ bullpen coach this past season — was reassigned as a special adviser. He joins Ryan Ludwick and Jason Isringhausen in the same role, which has included being used as a roving instructor for across the Cardinals’ minor league system.

names joining the Cardinals minor league coaching staff include Howie Clark and Will Peterson. Clark will be Class AAA Memphis’ hitting coach after Brandon Allen was promoted to an assistant hitting coach role for the Cardinals. Peterson will be a fourth coach for Memphis that will also have a new pitching coach in Darwin Marrero, who spent last season as the pitching coach for Class AA Springfield.

Dernier Orozco — Memphis’ pitching coach since 2018 — was reassigned as a pitching coach for the Cardinals’ Florida Complex League club. Brock Hammit (Springfield) and Casey Chenoweth (Peoria) join the organization as hitting coaches.

Some of the coaches not returning to the organization include hitting coaches Tyger Pederson and Kedeem Octave. Pederson was Springfield’s hitting coach the last two seasons and was sent to the Arizona Fall League as the hitting coach for the Salt River Rafter — the team nine Cardinals prospects were assigned to. Octave was the hitting coach for Class Low-A Palm Beach last season.