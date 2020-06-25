Cardinals notebook: Brebbia out for 2020; second-round pick Winn signs

If his recovery follows the accepted timetable he will return to games about midseason 2021. Brebbia will go on an extended injury list and not count against the Cardinals’ 60-man organizational roster, but will return to the 40-man roster at season’s end.

CARDS SIGN WINN

Although it could be weeks before the Cardinals and other big-league teams have plans for what they do this season for their minor-league players, when Masyn Winn takes the field as a pro he will do so as a shortstop and starting pitcher. Exactly how the Texas high schooler will work on both at the next level of competition is a question he and the Cardinals share.

Winn, the 54th pick in this month’s draft, passed a physical Wednesday and signed a contract that afternoon at Busch Stadium to finalize his agreement with the Cardinals. He received a bonus of $2.1 million, a source confirmed, to lure him away from a commitment to Arkansas.

He said during his comments he expected his fellow Arkansas commit and former Arkansas Sticks teammate, pitcher and 63rd pick Tick Hence, to sign as well. The bonus cap space the Cardinals had cleared with recent signings covered the overage to Winn.