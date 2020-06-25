Cardinals notebook: Brebbia out for 2020; second-round pick Winn signs

A soreness on the final day of spring training resulted in a surgery earlier this month that will cost John Brebbia the season. The Cardinals’ reliever, who was a candidate to be a closer coming out of spring training, had elbow reconstructive surgery on June 8 in St. Louis, the Cardinals disclosed Wednesday. The recovery from Tommy John surgery is usually a full year.
The belatedness of the announcement stems from the oversight of a reporter to ask a more specific question earlier this month, the team focusing its public comments on the draft, and the oxygen being taken up recently by labor negotiations and frustrations.
Brebbia served as the Cardinals’ union rep this summer.
Brebbia said he did not feel any pain during his final pitches of spring but “a pull,” and a scan of the joint after baseball’s stoppage of play revealed a partially torn ligament. He received an injection of platelet-rich plasma to try and stimulate healing. The stoppage of the season bought him time to determine if that worked, and when the issue did not abate he traveled to St. Louis to have surgery, performed by Dr. George Paletta.
Brebbia emerged as one of the team’s most effective setup relievers in 2019 with 87 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings, and he has a 3.14 ERA in his 161 games with the Cardinals over the past three seasons.
If his recovery follows the accepted timetable he will return to games about midseason 2021. Brebbia will go on an extended injury list and not count against the Cardinals’ 60-man organizational roster, but will return to the 40-man roster at season’s end.
CARDS SIGN WINN
Although it could be weeks before the Cardinals and other big-league teams have plans for what they do this season for their minor-league players, when Masyn Winn takes the field as a pro he will do so as a shortstop and starting pitcher. Exactly how the Texas high schooler will work on both at the next level of competition is a question he and the Cardinals share.
Winn, the 54th pick in this month’s draft, passed a physical Wednesday and signed a contract that afternoon at Busch Stadium to finalize his agreement with the Cardinals. He received a bonus of $2.1 million, a source confirmed, to lure him away from a commitment to Arkansas.
He said during his comments he expected his fellow Arkansas commit and former Arkansas Sticks teammate, pitcher and 63rd pick Tick Hence, to sign as well. The bonus cap space the Cardinals had cleared with recent signings covered the overage to Winn.
As the starred for Kingwood (Texas) High, Winn drew attention for his play at shortstop and lively upside at the plate. During a showcase for the top amateur talent, he touched 98 mph with a fastball and scouts shifted their lens to see him as a pitcher.
The Cardinals drafted him at both – a rarity for a high school player.
“I’m going to roll out and go both ways as it starts off, and adjust one way or the other,” Winn said. “They’re going to give me a chance, and I’m grateful for that. It’s not really which one I want to do more. It’s which one do I want to give up less.”
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.