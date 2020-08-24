Cardinals notebook: DeJong returns from as 'reinforcement'

Once he had the timing of his hands at the plate and the bounce in his feet in the field, Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong knew the innings stacked on his teammates and made his pitch to return from Springfield, Missouri, and the COVID-19 injury list earlier than scheduled.
“I knew the boys were tired,” he said, “and they needed some reinforcements.”
Three weeks to the day he learned of his positive test for the coronavirus — on his 27th birthday, no less — DeJong returned to the lineup Sunday, starting at shortstop. He said he had “a couple of bad days” with the virus, and explained he had a fever but otherwise mild symptoms. The Cardinals’ All-Star went hitless in four at-bats, but had three drives to right field — by design. He explained that if he could go the other way with pitches, the ability to pull for power would come.
DeJong joined Yadier Molina as the first two back in the lineup of the Cardinals’ 10 players placed on the COVID-19 IL after positive tests. To help DeJong and Molina speed their returns, the Cardinals had prospect Matthew Liberatore come to St. Louis this past Wednesday to throw a simulated game at Busch Stadium against them. They each got at-bats galore against the lefty.
DeJong followed that with three more days in Springfield to get live at-bats. Regaining his first-step speed in the field was also a goal, and he said he’ll see Monday the shape of his stamina after playing all nine innings Sunday.
Martinez, Helsley timetables
Carlos Martinez and Ryan Helsley, both of whom were on the COVID-19 injured list after testing positive and having symptoms of the virus, will have workouts Monday at Busch Stadium that could catapult them toward the active roster.
Martinez will face teammates in a live batting practice session at the ballpark, and Helsley will throw a bullpen session. Based on how they recover from their work Tuesday, the Cardinals will plot their return to the team or another round of workouts.
The team’s need at the time will be a determining factor and that could shift Martinez back to the bullpen to be available sooner.
“Clearly, they’re on the right path to getting back to competition,” manager Mike Shildt said. “And we’ll evaluate them and us after both of those things take place for the next part of the plan.”
