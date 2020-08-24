Cardinals notebook: DeJong returns from as 'reinforcement'

Once he had the timing of his hands at the plate and the bounce in his feet in the field, Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong knew the innings stacked on his teammates and made his pitch to return from Springfield, Missouri, and the COVID-19 injury list earlier than scheduled.

“I knew the boys were tired,” he said, “and they needed some reinforcements.”

Three weeks to the day he learned of his positive test for the coronavirus — on his 27th birthday, no less — DeJong returned to the lineup Sunday, starting at shortstop. He said he had “a couple of bad days” with the virus, and explained he had a fever but otherwise mild symptoms. The Cardinals’ All-Star went hitless in four at-bats, but had three drives to right field — by design. He explained that if he could go the other way with pitches, the ability to pull for power would come.

DeJong joined Yadier Molina as the first two back in the lineup of the Cardinals’ 10 players placed on the COVID-19 IL after positive tests. To help DeJong and Molina speed their returns, the Cardinals had prospect Matthew Liberatore come to St. Louis this past Wednesday to throw a simulated game at Busch Stadium against them. They each got at-bats galore against the lefty.