Cardinals notebook: Fowler feeling stronger as he works out at Busch

MILWAUKEE — Cardinals right fielder Dexter Fowler returned to Busch Stadium on Wednesday and began his return to baseball activities and increased workouts with an eye to rejoin the team in the near future. He chided teammates on social media for filching some of his bats. Tyler O’Neill confessed to taking two of them for the road trip — and used one to homer in Wednesday’s Game 1.

Fowler tried to play through a stomach ailment that was altering his diet and leaving him weakened or fatigued at times. Still, he was the Cardinals’ most productive outfielder with a .832 OPS and 14 RBIs. To ease his discomfort, Fowler was prescribed a more aggressive treatment, but that medication left his immune system compromised, and the team wanted to remove him from anywhere he might be exposed to COVID-19. That concern qualified him for the COVID-19 injury list.

He’s eligible to return when cleared and ready for game speed.

“He feels a little more encouraged every day, stronger every day,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “He’s on a good path and trajectory to rejoin us. For sure, there is optimism.”

ROSTER MOVES GALORE