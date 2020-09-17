 Skip to main content
Cardinals notebook: Fowler feeling stronger as he works out at Busch
Cardinals notebook: Fowler feeling stronger as he works out at Busch

Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler celebrates with Tyler O'Neill on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning of a game against the Cleveland Indians at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

MILWAUKEE — Cardinals right fielder Dexter Fowler returned to Busch Stadium on Wednesday and began his return to baseball activities and increased workouts with an eye to rejoin the team in the near future. He chided teammates on social media for filching some of his bats. Tyler O’Neill confessed to taking two of them for the road trip — and used one to homer in Wednesday’s Game 1.

Fowler tried to play through a stomach ailment that was altering his diet and leaving him weakened or fatigued at times. Still, he was the Cardinals’ most productive outfielder with a .832 OPS and 14 RBIs. To ease his discomfort, Fowler was prescribed a more aggressive treatment, but that medication left his immune system compromised, and the team wanted to remove him from anywhere he might be exposed to COVID-19. That concern qualified him for the COVID-19 injury list.

He’s eligible to return when cleared and ready for game speed.

“He feels a little more encouraged every day, stronger every day,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “He’s on a good path and trajectory to rejoin us. For sure, there is optimism.” 

ROSTER MOVES GALORE

To refresh areas of their roster before Wednesday’s doubleheader in Milwaukee, the Cardinals made a flurry of roster moves that included activating Game 2 starter Johan Oviedo and promoting outfielder Justin Williams for his Cardinals’ debut as the 29th man for the doubleheader. Williams started Game 1 and singled in his first Cardinal at-bat. Exposed to someone with the coronavirus more than a week ago, Oviedo came off the COVID-19 injury list after testing negative for the eighth consecutive day.

The Cardinals cleared a spot on the 40-man roster for Oviedo by designating lefty Rob Kaminsky for assignment. The team is hopeful he will clear waivers and remain in the organization. The Cardinals also optioned reliever Nabil Crismatt to the taxi squad and optioned outfielder Lane Thomas to the alternate-site camp. Junior Fernandez was activated, and due to Wong’s uncertain availability the team added Max Schrock to the active roster.

SPRING SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED

At best, given the uncertainty of the pandemic, the spring training schedule the Cardinals announced Wednesday arrives with the standard caveat: It’s subject to change. The Cardinals plan to open Grapefruit League play Feb. 27 against their housemates at Roger Dean Stadium, the Miami Marlins.

They have seven exhibition games scheduled against the Marlins, and even with 15 road games, the Cardinals will rarely travel. They have a two-game, two-day trip to the Gulf Coast of Florida to visit the training sites for the Braves and Twins. Otherwise, they’ll remain along the east coast, playing along the Interstate 95 corridor.

A report date for the Cardinals will be determined later, and the nature and organization of spring training will also depend on local policies and the virus’ status in February. The Cardinals are scheduled to end camp March 28, after playing Washington.

They are currently set to open the 2021 season in Cincinnati as part of the Reds’ longstanding traditional opening day. The Cardinals were set to open the 2020 season at Great American Ball Park before the season was delayed four months due to COVID-19.

CARDINALS QUICK HITS

