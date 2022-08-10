Cardinals notebook: In Memphis, Jack Flaherty starts second attempt at return to rotation

DENVER — Jack Flaherty’s steady, scripted return toward the majors begins Wednesday night with a start for Class AAA Memphis and a plan for a longer stretch of rehab appearances than his previous attempt this season.

Flaherty, who is on the injured list for a second time with shoulder discomfort, will throw 30-35 pitches for the Triple-A Redbirds, and based on how he recovers from that outing, the Cardinals will plot his next appearance for a minor-league affiliate.

Due to being on the 60-day injured list, Flaherty cannot return to the active roster before Aug. 26. The team intends to use at least that full slate of time to give the right-hander a chance to strengthen his arm and prove its readiness, not have him return a start earlier again.

The Cardinals want him to be available as a starter in September.

Juan Yepez (forearm) was in Memphis’ starting lineup Tuesday night at designated hitter. He is scheduled to play six innings in the field Wednesday behind Flaherty. Yepez has been on the IL since July 15. He has been able to hit for several weeks, but his throwing recently advanced so that he could play the outfield while on rehab assignment. The Cardinals see him returning as their right-handed hitting complement for right field.

Rockies celebrate Pujols, Molina

On the same field where he made his major-league debut — playing left field, batting sixth on opening day 2001 — Albert Pujols received another round of gifts as he nears retirement. Pujols and teammate Yadier Molina received an STL plaque from Coors Field’s out-of-town scoreboard, and on the back of each was printed their career highlights at Denver’s downtown ballpark.

Pujols’ included his major-league debut on April 2, 2001, his first big-league hit and his 660th home run to tying Willie Mays. Molina’s plaque read how he is the all-time leader for the Cardinals in hits and games at Coors Field.

Rockies owner Dick Monfort and manager Bud Black were part of the presentations of gifts to the Cardinals. The two players, both of whom announced before the start of this season that it would be their final seasons, also received a getaway to Colorado Springs’ posh Broadmoor resort.

Matz, etc.

Steven Matz continued to progress on a throwing program and received favorable reviews for how the torn ligament in his knee has continued to heal. The lefty will increase the intensity and repetitions of his flat-ground throws and be reevaluated next week to determine if his next step will be up a mound for throws. ... Drew VerHagen will have hip surgery Wednesday to address the pain that twice put him on the injured list this season and contributed to inconsistent performance. He will miss the remainder of the season but is expected to be ready well before the start of spring training. ... If a Molina turning to catch umpire Ed Hickox in a Yankees game seemed familiar Sunday, it was. After Hickox was struck in the mask by a foul ball and appeared to lose his balance Sunday at Busch, Yadier Molina turned to grab the umpire — just as his older brother did in 2009. In April of that year, as the Yankees played Cleveland, Hickox took a foul ball off his helmet and he teetered toward third base line, Jose, the Yankees’ catcher, caught him. Hickox finished Sunday’s game after consulting with athletic trainers and his colleagues.