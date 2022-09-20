Cardinals notebook: Rookies must play role in mix-and-match attempt to spark outfield

SAN DIEGO — Throughout his return to Class AAA Memphis, Cardinals rookie Juan Yepez received encouraging text messages and phone calls from a teammate that arrived consistently, just like his swing had to get for a promotion.

Dealing with an injury and then a demotion, Yepez acknowledged he found it difficult at times to not be “sad or mad,” and that’s when his phone would buzz with a message.

Albert Pujols has always had timing.

“Not going to lie, it was tough, it was hard,” Yepez said. “I tried to stay positive. Albert — he did a good job while I was there, (writing), ‘Stay positive. You’ll be back.’”

Yepez rejoined the team Tuesday at Petco Park as part of an off-day roster move that sent infielder Nolan Gorman back to Class AAA Memphis. The move was geared partially to assure Gorman playing time in the final nine games of Memphis’ regular season, playing time he would not get on this road trip due to the left-handed starters the Cardinals are set to face. But Yepez’s presence underscores another area of the roster shifting and settling into place with the postseason on the horizon.

Like a hockey team making line changes, the Cardinals are going to mix and match the three spots in the starting outfield, game to game and even within games if necessary. Anything to find a greater sum from all parts. Manager Oliver Marmol agreed that it’s correct to call it outfield by “platoon.”

“I think if you have a roster that’s built (like this), that has an answer for lefties and righties and defensive replacement in (Ben) DeLuzio, then you have complete players,” Marmol said. “So, yeah, I don’t have an issue with it being a different outfield depending on righty or lefty.”

Against right-hander Mike Clevinger late Tuesday night at Petco Park, the Cardinals started an all left-handed hitting outfield, from rookie Alec Burleson in right to Lars Nootbaar in center to veteran Corey Dickerson in left. An entirely new trio could start Wednesday’s game against lefty Blake Snell. Yepez, a right-handed hitter, is expected to start in one of the corner spots, and switch-hitter Dylan Carlson will start in center and likely hit leadoff. Carlson’s success against lefties outweighs Brendan Donovan’s, so the idea will be to get Carlson more at-bats in that situation by having him atop the lineup.

And if the game shifts and the Padres move to a reliever that challenges that matchup, Marmol will swap the starters, as necessary. The manager’s choices could also reflect the style of pitcher, getting Nootbaar some starts vs. specific lefties.

“I look at it day to day,” the manager said.

It’s a long way from where the Cardinals wanted to be at the start of the season, clearing the way for Carlson and Tyler O’Neill to assert themselves as everyday players and freeing right field to a blend of batters. O’Neill’s injury (hamstring) and Carlson’s struggles against right-handed pitching has brought the Cardinals to this point where they feel their best chance is to grind matchups together to see if that generates a spark. Yepez will be a part of that in the coming days.

Gorman will get ample at-bats with the Triple-A Redbirds to adjust to the elevated fastball. He was seeing it and chasing it and “didn’t have an answer for it,” Marmol said. Gorman went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts on Tuesday night in Memphis.

For the Cardinals, the tradeoff in the outfield could be the defense and range in order to get the right bats. Marmol is less convinced that moving players around the lineup or in and out of the lineup will disrupt their rhythm, not this late in the season.

All of this comes at a time when the first-place Cardinals are trying to find traction offensively. They were held scoreless in the first four innings of Tuesday night’s game, and that’s the fifth time in six games they’ve scored one or fewer runs in the first five innings of a game.

They didn’t have their first hit Tuesday until Pujols’ provided it in fifth.

“We haven’t been scoring runs so you can build a narrative around (that),” Marmol said when asked about the shifting lineup. “We score runs, it doesn’t matter. We’ll figure out ways to still score, win.”

Pujols says swing is ‘better,’ still retiring

Some of the adjustments Pujols made to his stance at the plate as a result of leg and foot injuries have meant abandoning that distinctive, wide-open stance hitters from Joey Votto to Xander Bogaerts tried to copy as kids. He’s brought his legs closer together, lowered his hands, and introduced a leg kick that helps generate the same power. And he thinks that’s improved his swing, too.

“My swing speed, I think, is even better now than early in my career,” Pujols said Tuesday sitting in the visitors’ dugout at Petco Park. “More control.”

Pujols, who entered the game with 698 career home runs, spent around 11 minutes talking with the gathered media about how he’s “chasing a ring” not 700 homers. He mentioned that he’s aware of his place in history, but that he’s not fixated on it. That can wait until he retires. He added that he’s glad he doesn’t have to deal with the shifting rules and technology for “the next 20 years.” And he restated that he announced his retirement in spring training to avoid the temptation a strong finish might bring.

He remains committed to what he first told the Cardinals: One more season.

“At the end of the day, you have to go with your heart,” Pujols said. “For myself, that’s why I said it in spring training. I said it early. I knew something like this was going to happen. If I finish with a good year or have good success, it was going to change my mind. When I say something, I will do it. When I retire after the World Series, I’m going to enjoy.”

And he may shift his swing again.

“When I start playing softball,” he smiled.

Surf’s up, gifts up

Earlier this season, San Diego third baseman Manny Machado spoke to the Post-Dispatch and openly wondered why teams weren’t doing more to celebrate the final lap Pujols and catcher Yadier Molina were taking together through the majors. His comments spurred recognition of the Cardinals’ greats at away ballparks, and Machado promised that they would get the full tribute at San Diego. He delivered.

Before Tuesday’s game, the Padres presented Molina and Pujols with surfboards — Pujols got a longboard — that had their images painted on them. Machado and Hall of Fame closer Trevor Hoffman presented the gifts.

Futures’ Walker, Winn finish season

The conclusion of Class AA Springfield’s season brought a punctuation to two seasons by two of the Cardinals leading and breakout prospects — Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn, the duo who represented the Cardinals at the Futures Game. Walker, 20, hit a home run in the S-Cards’ regular-season finale and came one homer shy of being the affiliate’s first 20-20 player. He was the only player in the Texas League to score more than 90 runs, and he finished with 100 in 119 games. Four years younger than the average age of the league, Walker finished in the top five for slugging percentage (.510) and OPS (.898) while also hitting .306.

Winn, 20, advanced to Class AA at midseason and in 86 games there hit .258 with a .349 on-base percentage, a .432 slugging percentage and 28 steals in 33 attempts. He also showed dynamic advancement at shortstop, where his arm strength gets all the hype, but his range and consistency continue to make strides.

Bader, etc.

Former Cardinals’ center fielder Harrison Bader made his debut Tuesday night with the New York Yankees. Traded to the Yankees at the deadline for lefty Jordan Montgomery, Bader had been on the injured list with the foot pain that he first experienced with the Cardinals. An element of the trade is contingent on Bader’s continued health. If he’s unavailable the Cardinals will add a low-level minor-leaguer to be named later to complete the deal. … Pujols’ walk in the second inning Tuesday night was his 1,000th as a Cardinal. … Marmol entered Tuesday with 87 wins in his first year as manager, one away from tying Mike Matheny, Eddie Stanky, and Tony La Russa for their totals in their first seasons as Cardinals manager. … With their start together Tuesday, Molina and Wainwright pushed their major-league record of starts together to 326.