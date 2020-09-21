Cardinals notebook: Save nets Andrew Miller $12 million

PITTSBURGH — With his flawless ninth inning Sunday, reliever Andrew Miller secured more than a Cardinals win and his third save of the season. He assured a $12-million salary for 2021 with the Cardinals.

Miller made his 14th appearance of the season, and due to an agreement between owners and the players’ union, that was enough in this shortened season to trigger a vesting option on his contract.

The Cardinals held a $2.5-million buyout on the option if he did not reach what was originally set at 110 appearances in 2019 and 2020 combined.

The value of the contract he signed as free agent rises to three years, $34.5 million.

“I’ve done everything in my control to ignore (the contract situation) and worry about pitching,” said Miller, 35. “Seems like everybody else is more aware of it than me, which is the way I wanted it. The goal was to pitch well and let things take care of themselves.”

Cards land lefty in trade