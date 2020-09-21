Cardinals notebook: Save nets Andrew Miller $12 million

PITTSBURGH — With his flawless ninth inning Sunday, reliever Andrew Miller secured more than a Cardinals win and his third save of the season. He assured a $12-million salary for 2021 with the Cardinals.
Miller made his 14th appearance of the season, and due to an agreement between owners and the players’ union, that was enough in this shortened season to trigger a vesting option on his contract.
The Cardinals held a $2.5-million buyout on the option if he did not reach what was originally set at 110 appearances in 2019 and 2020 combined.
The value of the contract he signed as free agent rises to three years, $34.5 million.
“I’ve done everything in my control to ignore (the contract situation) and worry about pitching,” said Miller, 35. “Seems like everybody else is more aware of it than me, which is the way I wanted it. The goal was to pitch well and let things take care of themselves.”
Cards land lefty in trade
While in Pittsburgh, the Cardinals plucked a talent from the Pirates’ pitching depth. The Cardinals sent a slice of their international spending money to Pittsburgh for lefty Domingo Robles, a 22-year-old starter who has reached Class AA. Robles, from the Dominican Republic, had a 3.49 ERA in 28 starts and 165 innings at Class A and Class AA combined last season. His fastball reaches 92 mph, and he’s got more of a control, keep-grounded profile.
The Pirates traded two pitchers Sunday to accumulate international spending money, and the Cardinals have looked to cash in some of theirs. They have a $5.9-million purse to spend on international amateurs this season without a penalty, but the marketplace has shifted from the July rush to January because of the pandemic.
Robles signed for $175,000 in 2014. He was not with the Pirates’ alternate-site camp, meaning the Cardinals are likely to first see him at some point in 2021.
THE ‘BIG FUNDY’ SCREEN
The play Paul Goldschmidt made to break open a six-run inning and win Game 2 of Friday’s doubleheader didn’t come with a bat in his grip or a glove on his hand. He created a run by where he put his body in the baseline.
Breaking from third on a groundball to the Pirates’ third baseman, rookie Ke’Bryan Hayes, Goldschmidt knew the rule that he, as the baserunner, had the power to establish his own lane to home plate. He’s experienced runners doing it to second base as a first baseman – and knows the trouble that presents trying to make an accurate throw. And it doesn’t violate any rule. It’s a nuance to baserunning that teams teach and coaches, like third-base coach Ron “Pop” Warner, remind runners of when they arrive at his corner.
Take the inside route as a runner.
Take away a throwing angle from the fielder.
Hayes’ throw went around Goldschmidt and wide, allowing Goldschmidt, who his teammates call “Big Fundy” for his outsized fundamentals, to score the go-ahead run on the error he drew. All of it done by the book.
“A lot of that is just running in the path that’s going to make it hardest for the defender to throw in,” Edman said. “Goldy is just about the best person at paying attention to the details, and really focusing on those little things and it’s pretty much expected that he’s going to be the one making those kinds of sneaky good plays that end up affecting the ballgame like that.”
Gomber starts, etc.
Lefty Austin Gomber will start Tuesday in Kansas City, building on his emergency use in relief of Dakota Hudson in Pittsburgh. Rookie Johan Oviedo, who has only been starting in the majors, will be available, if needed, out of the bullpen. … Giovanny Gallegos (groin) and Dexter Fowler (stomach ailment) are expected to join the team in KC. … Infielder Kevin Newman crumpled in clear pain Saturday night after being struck on the knee by a pitch in the ninth inning. No wonder: He sustained a bruised peroneal nerve. The Pirates placed him on the 10-day injured list, effectively ending his season.
