CINCINNATI • Switch-hitting center fielder Dylan Carlson has been promoted from Class AA Springfield to Class AAA Memphis to replace Randy Arozarena, who is with the Cardinals now.
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt didn’t have much information on Carlson’s move. “He had a nice year in Double-A, he played in the Futures Game and he’s getting an opportunity in Triple-A,” Shildt said. “What that looks like is out of my pay grade.”
Harrison Bader, sent down by the Cardinals, has been the center fielder lately for Memphis. “Fortunately, for the organization, we’ve got a lot of outfield depth,” Shildt said.
Bader’s return doesn’t seem that imminent with the short bursts of success lately for Lane Thomas and Arozarena.
Carlson, 20, was hitting .281 with 21 homers, 24 doubles, 59 runs batted in and 18 stolen bases at Springfield. He was a first-round draft pick in 2016.
Memphis also has power-hitting Adolis Garcia in its outfield, as well as lefthanded-hitting Justin Williams, who has been hot this month. Then there are injured big leaguers Tyler O’Neill (left wrist strain) and Jose Martinez (right shoulder sprain).
O’NEILL, MARTINEZ UPDATES
O’Neill, out more than two weeks, is just starting to swing the bat against balls flipped to him and against the pitching machine. Shildt said Martinez will receive a cortisone shot before he resumes hitting.
Shildt is hopeful O’Neill can take a rehab assignment after the weekend.
AROZARENA STARTS AGAIN
Arozarena’s two-hit night and solid defensive game in his major league debut Wednesday in Kansas City earned him another start Thursday. And Matt Carpenter, who was the designated hitter in Kansas City, returned to third base and hit second, with rookie Tommy Edman sitting against Cincinnati righthander Sonny Gray.
Edman had a hitting streak snipped at five games on Wednesday when he went nothing for five although he drove in a run in a 6-0 win at Kansas City.