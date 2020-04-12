Cardinals of the '80s take over MLB Network today

Monday is "Cardinals Day" on MLB Network, which showcases the team in a variety of programs that mostly are tied to the 1982 World Series championship team.
The schedule:
9 a.m.: 1982 World Series film, Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers.
10 a.m.: Recap of the 1982 major-league season.
11 a.m.: Game 2 of 1982 World Series (Cards vs. Brewers).
2 p.m.: Game 7 of 1982 World Series (Cards vs. Brewers).
6 p.m.: "Birds of a Different Game" documentary narrated by John Goodman on the "Whiteyball" Cardinals of the 1980s (video clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkRxzBAviBc&t=9s).
10 p.m.: Game 2 of 1982 World Series (Cards vs.Brewers).
