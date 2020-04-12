You are the owner of this article.
Cardinals of the '80s take over MLB Network today
The Cardinals' Bruce Sutter celebrates after striking out Milwaukee's Gorman Thomas to end the 1982 World Series, at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch archives)

Monday is "Cardinals Day" on MLB Network, which showcases the team in a variety of programs that mostly are tied to the 1982 World Series championship team.

The schedule:

9 a.m.: 1982 World Series film, Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers.

10 a.m.: Recap of the 1982 major-league season.

11 a.m.: Game 2 of 1982 World Series (Cards vs. Brewers).

2 p.m.: Game 7 of 1982 World Series (Cards vs. Brewers).

6 p.m.: "Birds of a Different Game" documentary narrated by John Goodman on the "Whiteyball" Cardinals of the 1980s (video clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkRxzBAviBc&t=9s).

10 p.m.: Game 2 of 1982 World Series (Cards vs.Brewers).

