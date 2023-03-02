JUPITER, Fla. — Cardinals hitters mustered just three hits, while the Houston Astros’ sluggers clubbed three home runs as part of an 11-hit day on Thursday at Roger Dean Stadium.

The Cardinals offense didn’t ever truly get revved up in a 6-0 loss to the Astros in front of an announced crowd of 5,033. Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Masyn Winn had the club’s only hits, while veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright gave up three runs in the first three innings.

Wainwright allowed three runs on five hits, all extra-base hits, and he struck out two. He gave up a solo home run to Jose Abreu in his third and final inning. He threw 48 pitches (32 strikes) in his last start before he’s slated to join Team USA for the World Baseball Classic.

Wainwright threw 14 first-inning pitches as he worked around a leadoff double.

Wainwright faced five batters in the second inning before he recorded two outs. An error by third baseman Brendon Donovan on a chopper to his left and a ball lost in the sun by left fielder Juan Yepez on a fly ball hit by Cesar Salazar helped elevate Wainwright’s pitch count. The ball Yepez lost in the sun went for a double and left runners on second and third with one out.

Wainwright retired the final two batters of the inning on a fly out and a strikeout (called third strike).

In the third inning, he allowed one run on a solo home run by Jose Abreu on a 1-1 sinker. He then got a pop-up and a ground out.

Right-handers Jake Woodford and Wilking Rodriguez also gave up home runs, and Jordan Hicks gave up one run on three hits.

Other storylines

• Arenado and Goldschmidt had the Cardinals’ only two hits against Astros pitchers Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier through the first four innings. Arenado and Goldschmidt each had singles, and they were the only batters to reach safely against the Astros’ duo in the first four innings. Arenado’s single game against Valdez, who started, while Goldschmidt’s hit came against Javier in the fourth inning.

• Woodford allowed one run on a solo homer by catcher Korey Lee. The blast marked the lone hit allowed by Woodford in three innings. It came in his third inning on the mound. Woodford walked one batter and struck out five. Through two appearances (five innings) this spring training, he has allowed two hits.

• Winn showed off the highly-touted throwing arm from shortstop. His throw across the diamond to record the final out of the sixth inning registered at 99.9 miles per hour. Winn made his second start at shortstop this spring. At the plate, he went 1 for 2 with a single and a strikeout.