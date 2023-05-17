The Cardinals made a couple of roster moves in advance of Wednesday night’s series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers, including a transaction to add left-hander Matthew Liberatore to the active major-league roster.

The Cardinals recalled Liberatore, who will make his first start in the majors this season, and optioned right-hander James Naile to Triple-A Memphis to clear a spot on the 26-man roster.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol announced following Tuesday night’s game that Liberatore would join the club and start Wednesday against the Brewers. The club did not reveal the corresponding roster move until Wednesday afternoon.

Liberatore has gone 4-1 with a 3.13 ERA in eight starts for Triple-A Memphis this season. He's struck out 56 batters, walked 17 and recorded a WHIP of 1.17 and opponents have batted .226 against him so far this season in the minors.

The Cardinals also placed outfielder Dylan Carlson on the 10-day injured list retroactive to May 15. Carlson, who’d settled into the spot as the club’s everyday center fielder, suffered a left ankle sprain at Fenway Park in the final game of the recent road trip.

Carlson’s status had been day-to-day since the injury on Sunday night, and he’d increased his pregame work after initially being shutdown for the first day of the homestand. However, he was not able to avoid an IL stint.

The Cardinals selected veteran outfielder Oscar Mercado from Triple-A Memphis to provide outfield depth and give the club another true center fielder aside from Lars Nootbaar with Carlson unavailable and Tyler O’Neill currently on the IL with a back strain.

In order to make room for Mercado on the 40-man roster, the Cardinals transferred left-handed reliever Packy Naughton from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

