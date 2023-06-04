Dan Caesar Dan Caesar is the sports media critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Dan Caesar Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Albert Pujols performed in front of television cameras in more than 3,000 Major League Baseball games in his illustrious career that concluded when he retired at the end of last season.

On Sunday, he’ll be working on the other side of the cameras. He has been tabbed to provide commentary on Peacock’s telecast of the Cardinals’ game in Pittsburgh, which will be streamed exclusively by Peacock.

“I couldn’t be more excited for this opportunity,” Pujols said in a statement. “Coming back to Pittsburgh (where he had a lot of success as a player) and being in the booth for these two clubs is a perfect way to start this off.”

Pujols is said to be interested into getting into baseball broadcasting in some capacity, with rumblings that a role at MLB Network is a distinct possibility.

“He’s looking to branch out into TV a little bit,” Matt Borzello, producer of the Peacock MLB package, told the Post-Dispatch on Thursday. “It’s great that ... we had an opening to use him. Any time you have a player of Albert’s caliber, you definitely want to involve him in the show.”

Accessing Peacock will be the only way to see the game, as there is no telecast on Bally Sports Midwest or any other “regular” channel. The fee for the basic tier of Peacock, which has the MLB games, is $4.99 per month. It can be accessed at: https://www.peacocktv.com/

It’s an early start Sunday — 11:30 a.m. on site, 10:30 in the morning in St. Louis.

Pujols spent the first 11 years of his remarkable career with the Cards, then after leaving as a free agent following a World Series championship in 2011 returned to St. Louis last season and had a storybook final run. It culminated with a playoff appearance, albeit brief, and was punctuated by him reaching the 700 career home-run milestone late in the season — also in a game that was exclusively streamed, that one on Apple TV+.

Pujols’ appearance this weekend will be for the Cardinals’ lone game of the year on Peacock, a streaming arm of NBCUniversal that shows MLB contests on Sunday mornings throughout the season.

Brendan Burke, primarily known as a New York Islanders and TNT hockey announcer, will have the play-by-play for Peacock on Sunday. (He called NHL games for NBC when it formerly televised the league). Peacock uses commentators associated with the teams that are playing, so Pujols will represent the Cardinals, and former Pittsburgh pitcher and longtime Pirates broadcaster Bob Walk will do so for that club.

Borzello said he was contacted before the season began by Pujols’ agent to discuss the possibility of his client doing a game. That began the process that culminates Sunday.

“Albert’s a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, definitely provides a unique credibility here,” Borzello said. “He played on the team last year, he still knows a lot of the guys — talks to a lot of the guys — so for (the commentator for) St. Louis it was pretty obvious, an easy choice.”

The pregame show, hosted by Ahmed Fareed with commentary from former big-leaguer Nick Swisher, starts at 10 a.m. (St. Louis time). Fareed also will be Peacock’s reporter during the telecast. Then Pujols will begin his featured role.

Although Pujols has not had a dry run, his fellow commentator (Walk) has about three decades of experience in the booth, and the Peacock telecasts have a more breezy approach than many others. Those factors should help Pujols feel comfortable.

We are “much more conversational” Borzello said. "He’ll be diving right in with rehearsals on Sunday morning. ... It will be a lot of fun listening to him and getting all of his insight.

“They’re talking baseball up there. We all know Albert can definitely talk baseball. He’s really looking forward to it.”

Wallaces to be prominent on NASCAR telecast

NASCAR has been making its return to the St. Louis area this weekend after a smashing debut last year at the gate and in the pocketbooks of regional businesses.

This year’s edition of the Enjoy Illinois 300 is set for Sunday afternoon, the centerpiece of a weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway filled with racing (a NASCAR trucks event was run Saturday afternoon) and concerts — including one by country star Dierks Bentley.

Cable’s FS1 again shows the Cup race, at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the track in Madison, with St. Louisan and former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace joining the commentators for part of the telecast, as he did last year in rollicking fashion. Wallace's brother Rusty, a former star driver on the circuit, is to be saluted during pre-race festivities and FS1 plans to cover him driving the pace car during the parade laps.

Mike Joy has the lap-by-lap call, joined by commentators Clint Bowyer and Michael Waltrip in addition to Wallace.

Despite all the publicity for last year’s race, St. Louis failed to crack the top five nationally in television ratings. Nielsen, which tabulates viewership, said that 2.9% of the market tuned in to the telecast. That ranked eighth nationally.

Miller’s move

Corey Miller, a 2017 graduate of the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism, has been promoted to weekend sports director at KSDK (Channel 5).

Miller, from Freeburg, Illinois, has worked his way up from being an intern while in college to a part-time production assistant’s role to a full-time job in the station’s digital department while also gaining some on-air work. He has had an ever-increasing on-air presence since Ahmad Hicks and Hanna Yates left Channel 5’s sports department last fall for out-of-town jobs. That decision has paid off.

“Corey earned his promotion the old-fashioned way; doing his digital job well, volunteering for sports assignments, and being ready when his opportunity came along,” KSDK news director Art Holiday said in a statement.

Holiday was a sportscaster for Channel 5 early in his career.

Miller, 28, said on Thursday that he had opportunities to be on the air early in his career in small markets but bypassed those chances in favor of being behind the scenes at Channel 5.

“It really is surreal,” he said. “We didn’t have cable at my house so every night I’d watch the (KSDK) 5 and 6 o’clock news with Mike Bush and Karen Foss. ... I knew I wasn’t going to be on the field for sports so I always wanted to be on Channel 5 talking about sports. So this is a full-circle moment.”

End of SIUC era

Mike Reis, the radio voice of Southern Illinois University-Carbondale sports for the last 44 years, announced this week that he is leaving that job and his post in the athletics department effective at the end of the month.

He said in an open letter to Saluki fans that he still enjoys doing play-by-play but that other aspects of his job preparation “has dwindled” and he is not happy with the results.