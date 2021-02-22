Cardinals open with spring in their step, questions off the bat: 'We feel we're going to be pretty good, so let's go to work'

As bench coach Oliver Marmol mapped out the schedule, it became clear that one group of hitters would possibly face Genesis Cabrera, Ryan Helsley, Giovanny Gallegos, and Alex Reyes in their first looks at live pitching in months.

“You know, welcome to camp,” Shildt said.

“Flamethrowers,” said outfielder Tyler O’Neill.

The outfielders split into two groups, putting O’Neill on Field 3 against Cabrera and Helsley with what could be the Cardinals’ opening day outfield. Harrison Bader and Dylan Carlson completed the hitting group with O’Neill.

As he detailed the three questions he would like the club to answer in the next five weeks, Mozeliak said sorting through the outfield is one because “there will be some competition in the outfield between now and the time we open.” He added that the rotation had to be settled because with an opening or two in the rotation, the pitchers who fill those spots will then shape who goes to the bullpen. Mozeliak said in past springs “we’ve come to camp and we’re head-scratching for a fourth or fifth starter. That part is not the same level of stress.”

The third “underlying overall question” he said is “how do we maximize or utilize Matt Carpenter as we come through this camp?”