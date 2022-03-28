Cardinals opening day ticket prices more than double after Pujols news

Albert Pujols' impending return to the Cardinals has made the April 7 home opener against the Pirates a much hotter ticket.

According to StubHub, the lowest price for tickets to the home opener has more than doubled from last week after news of the Pujols deal broke early Monday morning.

Last Tuesday, the lowest price available was $39, according to StubHub. By Monday afternoon, the price for standing room only had climbed to $86.

Heading into the 2022 regular season, the Cardinals are ranked No. 5 among MLB teams in ticket sale demand, according to StubHub's MLB Preview. They trail the World Series-champion Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants. The Redbirds ranked No. 6 in 2020; StubHub did not calculate the rankings in 2021.

