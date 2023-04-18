The Cardinals have made a change to their bullpen, optioning second-year reliever Andre Pallante to the minors so that he can work on his errant cut fastball and calling up power-charged, left-hander JoJo Romero.

Romero averaged 98 mph in his most recent appearance with Class AAA Memphis, and he touched 100 mph with his fastball.

He struck out four in 1 1/3 scoreless innings Sunday.

Pallante has struggled in his eight appearances, allowing seven earned runs. The demotion comes after Pallante allowed a walk and grand slam on Monday. The right-hander has usually had success against left-handed batters, but with a curveball he's not landing the cutter has become more vulnerable. Pavin Smith, Arizona's outfielder, launched a curveball that hung in the zone for the game-changing grand slam Monday night. Other left-handed batters have been able to ignore the curveball and attack the cutter.

Unavailable at the start of this home stand due to arm fatigue, Pallante pitched in back-to-back games, and that usage also led to the demotion.

The Cardinals did not want to go into Tuesday's game down both Pallante and lefty Genesis Cabrera, especially against the lefties in Arizona's lineup.

Romero has appeared in five games for Memphis this season, pitching to a 1.59 ERA while striking out 11 batters. Last season Romero appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals after being acquired in a trade with the Phillies.