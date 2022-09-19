Cardinals option rookie second baseman Nolan Gorman, recall fellow rookie Juan Yepez

The Cardinals on Monday optioned rookie second baseman Nolan Gorman to Class AAA Memphis and recalled rookie first baseman and outfielder Juan Yepez, according to the roster transactions page on the team's website.

Gorman, 22, has played in 89 big-league games since making his debut on May 20, but has faced recent struggles at the plate. The 22-year-old batted .114 and struck out 17 times over his last 35 at-bats in the majors.

As a big-leaguer, Gorman, who has played 68 games at second base, is batting .226 with 14 home runs and a .720 OPS. Prior to his first call-up to majors in May, the former first-round pick batted .308 and posted a 1.044 OPS to begin the season with Memphis.

Yepez will be added to Cardinals’ active big-league roster for the first time since Aug. 26. He rejoins the Cardinals as they embark on an eight-game, three-city road trip against potential playoff foes in the likes of the Dodgers, Padres, and Brewers.

A right forearm strain kept the 24-year-old Yepez out of action until he began a rehab stint with Memphis on Aug. 9. Since returning to game action, Yepez is batting .245 with seven home runs, 27 RBIs, and an .868 OPS in 28 games for the Redbirds.

Eight of the 27 runs knocked in by Yepez came during Memphis’ recent road trip against Cubs' Class AAA affiliate Iowa. In five games against Iowa, Yepez went seven-for-20 with a home run and two doubles.

The Cardinals' west coast road trip begins on Tuesday at 8:40 p.m. St. Louis time when they open up a three-game series against the Padres at Petco Park.