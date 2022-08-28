Cardinals overcome Braves in improbable fashion with 'Dad Strength,' bullpen strength

There certainly was “Dad Strength” involved in the Cardinals’ true “walk-off” win, 6-5, over the Atlanta Braves Saturday night before the 17th sellout crowd of the season at Busch, numbering 46,119.

Nolan Arenado, who ended his paternity leave at one game following the birth of daughter Levi, had four hits, including a two-run homer, and was hit to move the lead run into scoring position in the ninth inning.

Closer Ryan Helsley, working for the first time all season with his team behind, pitched for the first time in 11 days and gained his eighth win with a perfect ninth inning, featuring two strikeouts. He would have pitched the 10th, too, said manager Oliver Marmol, who was going to use Helsley in almost any spot on Saturday. Helsley and his wife had their first baby, also a girl, just more than a week ago.

Then there was left-handed reliever JoJo Romero, who became the father of a baby girl 2 ½ weeks ago. Romero, acquired from Philadelphia for backup infielder Edmundo Sosa in what may turn out to be a steal, set down three hitters in succession after relieving starter Jordan Montgomery in the sixth.

“That looks pretty nice,” said Marmol. “We’ll continue to find out more about him.

“When we acquired him, we knew we had a guy that against lefties has a swing-and-miss with a slider and against righties, the sinker-changeup mix allows him to be on the ground and get some outs.

“We’re comfortable using him regardless of righty-lefty.”

Reliever Jordan Hicks said, “He’s nasty. I played catch with him the first couple of days till Helsley got back and he’s got action both ways and down and he’s mid-to-upper 90s.”

This leads to what could be termed “Bullpen Strength,” on Saturday. Not only did Romero raise to 12 his total of successive hitters retired — nine of them right-handed hitters — since he joined the team but Hicks knocked off two scoreless innings, pitching around two fairly soft singles in the eighth, his second inning, by striking out a pair of hitters.

Referencing the fact that left-hander Steven Matz also had a baby girl in the last week, Hicks mused, “Hmmm. We’ve just had four girls. When I have children, I’m going to have twin boys. That’s all I want.”

The only reliever who gained credit for anything was Helsley but Romero and Hicks contributed largely to the win inasmuch Cardinals relievers allowed just two hits and no runs over the final four innings, striking out seven.

“If the bullpen gives up some runs, we probably don’t come back and win,” said Paul Goldschmidt.

Tyler O’Neill may be the strongest man on the team but he didn’t have to do much more than stand there in the ninth inning when Braves relief ace Kenley Jansen couldn’t gather his command. O’Neill walked on five pitches to force home the lead run after shocking Marmol by swinging at a 3-0 pitch, fouling it off hard down the third-base line.

Earlier, Goldschmidt, the top candidate for National League Most Valuable Player had fouled off a 3-0 pitch but when he did it, Brendan Donovan, who had doubled and moved up on a wild pitch, was at third with nobody out and the Cardinals down a run.

Marmol said one of the two had permission to be swinging 3-0. Take a guess.

“In that situation, I want to be aggressive,” said O’Neill. “I thought it was a good play on my part to be aggressive at the moment.”

But O’Neill ultimately set a franchise record with his game-ending walk. He is the first player in Cardinals history to end a game by a walk-off walk and walk-off hit batsman in the same season and the first since Avisail Garcia of the Chicago White Sox in 2015 to do it for any team.

“There you go,” said O’Neill. “Pretty cool.

“Whenever you fall behind guys, that’s not a good recipe for success,” said O’Neill. “(Jansen) knows that.”

Jansen said, “It's been a while that I've had one like this. Everything was flat. The ball wasn't cutting. The double that I gave up I tried to get in. It just stayed out-middle.”

Donovan, who did not reach base until the ninth, had not faced former Dodgers star Jansen before hitting a full-count double to right center.

“I’m trying to see some pitches and get on base because (Goldschmidt and Arenado) are the best in the league at driving in runs,” said Donovan. “I’m going up there and try to make him work. If I don’t get on base I can tire him out for the next guy. Just make him work.”

An off-form Jansen, who had to warm up late in Friday’s game when the Cardinals made a slight surge, walked Goldschmidt and hit Arenado to load the bases. Arenado had been four for 16 against Jansen but only two for 16 against starter Charlie Morton, whom Arenado solved for three hits in the first five innings.

With the Braves playing in double play depth, Corey Dickerson beat out an infield dribbler to shortstop to score Donovan with the tying run.

Cardinals starter Montgomery, who had given up just one run in 25 2/3 innings since the Cardinals acquired him from the New York Yankees, was touched for four runs in the fourth inning and had a no-decision. His first three innings were exceptional but he lamented the changeup he threw to catcher Travis d’Arnaud, who hit a three-run homer.

“I can't hang that change-up to d’Arnaud,” said Montgomery. “Great grit from the position players there in the end and the bullpen did great.”

While d’Arnaud has 14 homers, Cardinals catchers had just three for the season and Andrew Knizner had only one, in his first start, on April 12, a span of 196 at-bats. But he blasted a two-run homer off Morton in the fourth to help the Cardinals get back into the game.

This power display was not enough to prevent Knizner, who has hit safely in his past five starts, from being pinch hit for in the eighth with the Cardinals down a run and a man at first. That pinch hitter, Albert Pujols, lined to shortstop against left-hander A.J. Minter.

“When you have the best hitter of all-time, especially against lefties right now, I would say, ‘Bring him in to hit,’’’ said Knizner.

Knizner was wearing the No. 7 sported for most of his time here by new Cardinals Hall of Famer Matt Holliday. Knizner does not have any children.

Arenado said, “We did not want to lose back-to-back games (the Cardinals were drubbed 11-4 on Friday). I know I had a hard time watching yesterday. When you’re not there, it kind of hurts. It doesn’t feel good missing games.”

But, with Arenado’s mother in town to help and with the blessing of wife Laura, he was headed for the park. “They said I could go play, so that’s why I came," said Arenado.

Before he was hit in the elbow, Arenado fouled off a center-cut fastball on an 0-1 pitch. “If we wouldn’t have won today, I might have been thinking about that all night," he said.

When Arenado doubled on one hop over the left-center-field wall in the first, he mouthed, ‘Dad Strength,” to his mates in the dugout. His teammates responded in kind

“They were giving me a hard time because I didn’t hit it over the fence,” he said, laughing.

“But we truly felt like we had a chance to win that ballgame today. The way we did it was obviously different with the way it went down, but we expect to make it hard on the other team in the ninth.”

Goldschmidt said, “I was ready to hit. It was not like we were just up there trying to walk. It’s tough when you’ve got a chance to tie (or) win the game, to be that patient.”