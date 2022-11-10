Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado named Silver Slugger Award winners

The Cardinals cornerstones who were named finalists for the 2022 National League MVP award added another accolade to their resumes ahead of next week’s Baseball Writers' Association of America awards reveal.

Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado on Thursday won the Silver Slugger Awards at their positions giving them five each for their respective careers.

For Goldschmidt, his fifth Silver Slugger as an NL first baseman was his second since becoming a Cardinal in 2019. It gives him the most in league history for a first baseman since the award’s inception in 1980 and breaks a tie with Albert Pujols and former Rockie Todd Helton.

Goldschmidt, 32, batted .317 with 35 home runs, and 115 RBIs. He led the NL in slugging percentage (.578), OPS (.981), and in OPS+ (180). An OPS+ of 100 is considered league average.

He won the award over the Mets’ Pete Alonso, the Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman, Arizona’s Christian Walker, and Atlanta’s Matt Olson. On Wednesday, he won the NL Hank Aaron Award, which is given to the best offensive player in each league.

Arenado’s Silver Slugger for NL third baseman was his first with the Cardinals. He last won it in 2018 with the Rockies in what was a four year run with Colorado during which he won both the Gold Glove and Silver Slugger.

He batted .293 with 30 home runs and 103 RBIs. The other finalists for his position included San Diego’s Manny Machado, Atlanta’s Austin Riley, and Los Angeles’s Justin Turner.

Arenado, 31, trails Hall of Famers Mike Schmidt (six) and Wade Boggs (eight) for the most by a third baseman. He was previously tied with future Hall of Famer Adrian Beltre and Matt Williams, who won three with San Francisco and one with Cleveland across eight seasons in the 1990s.

Pujols and Tommy Edman were also finalists for Silver Sluggers Awards with Pujols contending as a designated hitter and the Edman for the first-ever utility spot.

San Diego’s Josh Bell won the award for the NL’s designated hitter and his teammate Brandon Drury won for utility players.

Bell and Drury were two of three Padres winners — all of whom were acquired during the trade deadline. The third San Diego player to receive the honor was outfielder Juan Soto.

Elsewhere in the NL, the Dodgers had two Silver Slugger Award winners with those coming from shortstop Trea Turner and outfielder Mookie Betts. New York's Jeff McNeil won for NL second baseman and Philadelphia catcher J.T. Realmuto took home the third of his career.

In the AL, the Angels' three-time MVP Mike Trout won the ninth Silver Slugger of his career. Mariners' rookie Julio Rodriguez won his first and Yankees' Aaron Judge was awarded the third of his career.

Texas first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, Houston designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk, and Minnesota utilityman Luis Arraez each won their first Silver Sluggers of their careers.

Houston's Jose Altuve claimed his sixth and Cleveland's Jose Ramirez won his fourth. Xander Bogaerts, who is now a free agent, won his fifth with the Red Sox.