Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado named Silver Slugger Awards winners

The Cardinals cornerstones who were named finalists for the 2022 National League MVP award added another accolade to their resumes ahead of next week’s MVP announcement.

Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado on Thursday won Silver Slugger awards at their positions giving them five each for their respective careers.

For Goldschmidt, his fifth Silver Slugger as an NL first baseman was his second since becoming a Cardinal in 2019. It gives him the most in league history for a first baseman since the award’s inception in 1980 and breaks a tie with Albert Pujols and former Rockie Todd Helton.

Goldschmidt, 32, batted .317 with 35 home runs, and 115 RBIs. He led the NL in slugging percentage (.578), OPS (.981), and in OPS+ (180). An OPS+ of 100 is considered league average.

He won the award over the Mets’ Pete Alonso, the Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman, Arizona’s Christian Walker, and Atlanta’s Matt Olson. On Wednesday, he won the NL Hank Aaron Award, which is given to the best offensive player in each league.

Arenado’s Silver Slugger for NL third baseman was his first with the Cardinals. He last won the award in 2018 with the Rockies. He batted .293 with 30 home runs and 103 RBIs. The other finalists for his position included San Diego’s Manny Machado, Atlanta’s Austin Riley, and Los Angeles’s Justin Turner.

Arenado, 31, trails Hall of Famers Mike Schmidt (six) and Wade Boggs (eight) for the most by a third baseman.

Pujols and Tommy Edman were also finalists for Silver Sluggers with Pujols contending as a designated hitter and the Edman for the first-ever utility spot.

San Diego’s Josh Bell won the award for NL’s designated hitter and his teammate Brandon Drury won among the utility players named.

