Cardinals-Phillies MLB Playoff live blog: Highlights, updates, and score

The St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies face off in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card series. Stay up to date on the game here with Carter Chapley, who will be providing in game commentary, updates, videos, and scores.

2:44: After striking out Schwarber for the second time today, Oliver Marmol is out of the dugout and Jose Quintana's day is done. He goes 5⅓ innings, two hits, zero earned runs, 75 pitches.

The Cardinals turn to Jordan Hicks to face the righties Rhys Hoskins and JT Realmuto.

2:37: Carlson and Dickerson doing their best to grind out at-bats at the very least. Carlson grounds out to first but makes Wheeler throw eight pitches in the meantime, Dickerson then flies out after a eight pitch AB of his own.

Molina makes it a 22-pitch inning for Wheeler but with no real threat. Wheeler now has thrown 79 pitches through five innings, the most he's thrown since going on the IL Aug. 20. No one warming in the Phillies bullpen.

2:25: Cardinals defense comes in clutch again. With the infield in, Brendan Donovan fields the groundball at second and holds Bohm at third. Two outs. Then, Corey Dickerson fights the sun and collects the Matt Vierling flyout, escaping the leadoff double.

That's five scoreless for Jose Quintana.

2:22: Jean Segura with some situational hitting, gets the groundball to the right side to advance Bohm. The first run of the game is now 90 feet away for the Phillies.

Jordan Hicks is now warming in the Cardinals bullpen.

2:21: Alec Bohm comes up with the first big hit of the day, leading off the fifth with a double. Quintana is going to have to do some more dancing to get out unscathed.

2:13: Paul Goldschmidt gets hit with the 98 mph fast ball up near the hands but appears alright. Nolan Arenado then steps in and laces one to the warning track in left center, but its hauled in.

Arenado is in shock that ball didn't leave the yard. With an 103.4 MPH, expected batting average of .840.

Donovan then strikes out looking. Game remains tied at 0-0.

2:05: You cant ask for much more in how Quintana has handled the top of the lineup. Harper, Schwarber, Realmuto, Hoskins, and Castellanos a combined 0-10 with 2K's.

Nolan Arenado gets the final out of the fourth after fielding a tough hop. His second really nice play at third base.

Heart of the order due up for the Cardinals.

2:00: Since Lars Nootbaar led off the game with a single, the Cardinals have gone down nine straight. Jose Quintana out for the top of the fourth inning with JT Realmuto, Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos due up.

1:56: The Cardinals are making solid contact in their first time through the lineup, but its just not finding the gaps. Tommy Edman sends a ball to right center field with an exit velo of 97.5, the fifth Cardinal through that first turn in the order to have a ball hit of 95mph or greater. Again, just not finding the grass yet.

1:50: Quintana works out of it! He gets Rhys Hoskin to ground out to shortstop ending the threat. He needs 23 pitches to do it, but he escapes unscathed.

Molina will lead off for the Cardinals.

1:48: Schwarber goes down swinging, 2 outs now. Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz begin warming in the bullpen. Matz has admitted to getting bored in the bullpen and getting up to move and stretch without it being a sign he's been called to get ready. Something to monitor as we see how fast Marmol's hook is for Quintana.

1:45: A walk and now a base hit and the lineup turns over. Cardinals in their first bit of danger with Kyle Schwarber up with two on. Infield shifted to the right field side but Edman and Donovan are still at double-play depth.

1:44: Quintana slips for the first time today, walking the 8 hitter Bryson Stott with one out in the third. Phillies' first base runner. Vierling up now with Quintana out of the stretch for the first time.

1:38: Corey Dickerson strikes out to end the second inning and the Cardinals go in order. Brendan Donovan led off the inning with a solid hit to center field that hung up just too long as STL native and CBC Alum Matt Vierling was there to make the grab.

Phillies send their 7-8-9 guys to the plate for the third.

1:30: Jose Quintana with another quick and tidy inning. 1-2-3 go the Phillies, all fly balls (one to Carlson, two to Nootbaar) on just six pitches. After a laborious first inning, Zach Wheeler doesn't get a chance to rest much.

Donovan will lead it off in the bottom of the 2nd.

1:26: The Cardinals can't cash in on Nootbaar's leadoff single. Goldschmidt strikes out looking and Arenado flies out to right on a full count. But they do make Zach Wheeler throw 19 pitches in the first inning. His depth is going to be a real question today as he has only thrown 77 pitches in a game once since returning off the IL in late September. The Phillies bullpen also owns a 4.50 ERA, the worst of teams in the playoff.

Harper, Castellanos, Bohm due up.

1:20: Albert gets a solid piece of one but its not enough. His line drive is caught just short of the warning track in center field.

1:17: Lars Nootbaar, in his first playoff at bat, slaps a leadoff single to right field. The games first baserunner. Bringing Albert Pujols to the plate.

1:14: A clean inning for Quintana! Schwarber cant catch up to Quintana's fastball and pops out to Yadier Molina. Rhys Hoskins then flares a fly ball out to Dylan Carlson, and JT Realmuto grounds out to Nolan Arenado who makes a signature short how snag before throwing out the catcher on the run. Twelve pitches in all.

Nootbaar, Pujols, Goldschmidt due up.

1:07: Jose Quintana delivers a first pitch strike to Kyle Schwarber and playoff baseball has begun!

12:58: Ozzie Smith out to throw the ceremonial first pitch. Coverage begins momentarily on ABC, fans were handed rally towels with the old-fashioned angry Cardinal emblazoned on them. Oli Marmol and Rob Thomson are exchanging lineups card so we are moments away.

12:38: The teams are out for introduction and national anthems so Game 1 is upon us! Find out more at First Pitch for lineups, stats and info, and more.

Carter Chapley is the digital baseball producer at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @ChapleyMedia