JUPITER, Fla. — Following a couple delays, one due to discomfort and another “precautionary” due to illness, Cardinals right-hander Jack Flaherty made his first Grapefruit League start of spring training and stifled the Houston Astros in a 7-1 win at Roger Dean Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Flaherty pitched three innings, allowed one run on one hit (a home run) and one walk. He also struck out five and showed a fastball that reached 95 miles per hour.

Left-hander Steven Matz followed with an impressive outing of his own that included three scoreless, no-hit innings with four strikeouts in his first Grapefruit League appearance this spring.

Flaherty walked the first batter of the game, but bounced back with a double play followed by a called third strike to end the inning. His last pitch of the inning, a 93.8-mph fastball was his hardest pitch of the inning.

Flaherty gave up a run to the leadoff batter in the second inning on a 2-2 pitch solo home run by David Hensley after it appeared Flaherty threw a pitch that should have been called for strike three. Instead, the Astros grabbed a 1-0 lead.

Flaherty retired the next three batters in order on a ground ball to third and back-to-back strikeouts.

The Cardinals took advantage of some erratic Astros pitching in the bottom half of the second inning and scored six runs on two hits and six walks. They sent 11 men to the plate in the inning against two different Astros pitchers.

Flaherty took a 6-1 lead into his third and final inning, and he retired the side in order. His outing finished with a strikeout of Astros star Jose Altuve, the same batter he walked to start the day.

Other storylines

• Dylan Carlson smashed a solo home run to right field while batting left-handed in the fourth inning. Carlson, the designated hitter, went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a walk. His walk came with the bases loaded as part of the six-run second inning.

• Catcher Willson Contreras went 1 for 3 with an RBI single. In his past two starts, he has gone 2 for 6 with a double and an RBI. He’s batting just .154 this spring in 13 at-bats. Much of his focus this spring has been learning and developing chemistry with the pitching staff.

The club’s biggest offseason free-agent addition, Contreras has slashed .256/.349/.459 for his career in the majors during the regular season.

• Right-hander Drew VerHagen, who is in the second year of a two-year deal with Cardinals, tossed a scoreless inning of relief with one walk and two strikeouts. A hip injury that eventually led to surgery marred VerHagen’s 2022 season. He has had two scoreless appearances so far this spring.