Paul Goldschmidt blasted a two-run homer in the first inning to give the Americans a 2-1 lead, then Cards teammate Nolan Arenado tripled in Goldschmidt in the fourth and scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-1. Arenado left the game in the fifth inning after being hit by a pitch on his right hand. Reports said an X-ray did not show a fracture.

In the fifth, Goldschmidt had a two-run single to extend the U.S. advantage to 9-2. He finished two for five with four RBIs.

The Cardinals' Adam Wainwright started on the mound for the U.S and the first four batters he faced reached base, three on infield singles, before Wainwright walked in a run. But he worked out of the jam and that was the only run he allowed in his four innings and was the winner.

He was followed on the mound by another Cardinal, Miles Mikolas, who allowed one run in four innings.

Tre Turner, whose grand slam on Saturday boosted the U.S. into the semifinals, added two homers Sunday to help the Americans reach Tuesday night’s title game against the winner of Monday’s Mexico-Japan contest.