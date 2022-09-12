Cardinals playoff tickets to go on sale Friday

- Pujols jumps on the third pitch he saw from Pirates closer Chase De Jong and sends it to the deepest part of the ballpark, giving the Cardinals a 3-2 lead.
- "The Machine" takes a first pitch slider from Pirates starter JT Brubaker and deposits it in the left field stands 418 feet away.
- As an eighth-inning pinch hitter he smacks a 2-run homer to give the Cardinals a 2-0 victory over the Cubs.
- St. Louis native Ross Detwiler becomes the 450th player Pujols has homered against, breaking the mark held by Barry Bonds.
- Pujols homers off the 449th pitcher he's faced in his career, tying Barry Bonds for the most all-time.
- Pujols, at 42, becomes the oldest player in major-league history to have four hits including two homers in a game.
- With the four total bases from the homer, Pujols hurdles Stan Musial’s 6,134 career total bases and into second place
- His 16th grand slam, 13 of them in St. Louis, ties Henry Aaron, Babe Ruth and ... Dave Kingman for 10th on the career charts.
- After hitting his second homer of the day, he stretches his hands across his chest, as if to highlight the team name stitched there.
- His first homer of the day saws the Brewers lead in half, and sets the stage for a bigger moment later.
- He and Nolan Arenado hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning to punctuate their evenings and a 9-5 victory..
- Pujols singles, doubles, (surpassing Rogers Hornsby on the all-time Cardinals hits list), and homered in his first three at-bats.
- An early blast sparks one of the most dramatic wins of the season, and a high-five with rapper Nelly.
- A 409-foot smack off Cristopher Sanchez into left center is the 1,377th extra-base hit of his career, tying Stan Musial for third all-time.
- A three-run shot in the ninth comes off a position player in second baseman Josh VanMeter
Tickets for potential Cardinals games in the National League wild-card and division series will go on sale Friday at 2 p.m
Tickets for the three potential NL wild-card games and three potential division series games, starting as low as $20, will be available at cardinals.com and via phone at 314 345 9000. All tickets will be delivered digitally via the MLB Ballpark app. Busch Stadium sales will begin Monday at 10 a.m.
If the Cardinals win the NL Central and, as seems likely, finish with the third-best record among the three league division winners, they would host all the games in the best-of-three wild-card series from Oct. 7-9.
