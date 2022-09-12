 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cardinals playoff tickets to go on sale Friday

Wainwright and Molina

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina in congratulated by longtime teammate Adam Wainwright (50) after hitting a two-run home run off Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray in the second inning of a game on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Busch Stadium.

 Laurie Skrivan photos, Post-Dispatch

Tickets for potential Cardinals games in the National League wild-card and division series will go on sale Friday at 2 p.m

Tickets for the three potential NL wild-card games and three potential division series games, starting as low as $20, will be available at cardinals.com and via phone at 314 345 9000. All tickets will be delivered digitally via the MLB Ballpark app. Busch Stadium sales will begin Monday at 10 a.m.

If the Cardinals win the NL Central and, as seems likely, finish with the third-best record among the three league division winners, they would host all the games in the best-of-three wild-card series from Oct. 7-9.

