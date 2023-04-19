The trigger for the Cardinals’ explosive offensive performance in the series finale with the Arizona Diamondbacks may actually have been pressed the previous night.

The barrage of hits and constant presence on the bases that the Cardinals unleashed seemed to have at least some modicum of a carryover from Tuesday night’s ninth-inning rally in a loss to the Diamondbacks.

The Cardinals’ three ninth-inning runs weren’t enough to get them over the hump Tuesday night, but they helped propel the Cardinals to a three-run first inning on their way to a 14-5 win in the series finale against the Diamondbacks in front of an announced crowd of 39,068 at Busch Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The win kept the Cardinals (8-11) from being swept in the three-game set.

“I feel like we've talked about it every day and haven't been able to do what we did today as far as just — we like our approach, we like our swings, we like how we're handling the bat, and we haven't been able to cash-in the amount of runs that we like, but today that was not the case,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “That is what our offense is capable of doing on any given day.”

Shortstop Tommy Edman served as a catalyst out of the leadoff spot in the batting order. He turned in one of the best offensive performances of his career.

Edman went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, a home run, three runs and five RBIs. He set his single-game career high for RBIs and matched his season high for hits in a game. He also became the first Cardinals shortstop with at least nine total bases in a game since Paul DeJong had 14 total bases on July 24, 2019.

Edman improved to 9-for-12 against left-handed pitching this season with a pair of hits in each of his first two at-bats against Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. Edman jump-started the offense with a leadoff double on the second pitch he say, then Dylan Carlson roped a double to left-center field that drove in Edman as the Cardinals offense put up its first run before an out had been recorded.

“Yesterday, we had a great game on offense as well,” said Edman, who came a single away from hitting for the cycle. “I think it was only a matter of time before we start getting those big hits. I think that the momentum that we’ve kind of developed over the past two games has been really good, and we’re excited to get going on the road and hopefully keep winning some more ballgames.”

The back-to-back doubles from Edman and Carlson served as just the opening salvo for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado, who walked, and Carlson executed a double steal that allowed Carlson to score on a throwing error by Diamondbacks catcher Jose Herrera. Then Willson Contreras mashed an RBI double narrowly inside the third-base bag to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead by the end of the first inning.

Contreras, who served as the designated hitter, carried over his success from recent days and also gave the lineup a bit of attitude. Contreras went 2-for-3 with two runs, two walks and an RBI the day after he hit his first two home runs as a member of the Cardinals.

He also sparked a four-run third inning after the Diamondbacks tied the score, 3-3, against Cardinals starting pitcher Jake Woodford.

Contreras took a big swing and missed on a 1-0 fastball, Bumgarner barked at Contreras, and Diamondbacks catcher Herrera also exchanged words with Contreras. Home plate umpire Junior Valentine got between the players, and it didn’t escalate beyond words.

“I think he didn’t like the way I swung at the fastball,” Contreras said of Bumgarner. “I never looked back at him or anything like that. I think he didn’t appreciate that. I heard (him), when I turned around I knew he was saying something to me. If he’s getting mad about that, what can I say? It’s part of the game. If he says something to me, I will say something back.

“For me, it’s like a mind game right there. But thankfully I got on his mind. He blew up in that inning.”

Contreras walked on five pitches, and he was the first of three consecutive batters to reach base to start the inning.

Tyler O’Neill doubled to put runners on second and third, then rookie Jordan Walker singled up the middle to break the tie and give the Cardinals a 4-3 edge.

With O’Neill and Walker on base, Edman hit a three-run home run, his second homer of the season, to give the Cardinals a 7-3 lead. His first-pitch smash to left field traveled an estimated 373 feet. Bumgarner finished the inning, but the Diamondbacks’ bullpen took over in the fourth.

Contreras also credited Tuesday night’s late performance for carrying over into the day game after a night game.

“I think it was just baseball,” Contreras said. “I was joking with Packy (Naughton), I said I think we need to play more day games. But the energy today was amazing. I think that’s where we need to be with the energy day in and day out. Today shows that we are capable of making something happen early in the game.”

The Cardinals kept their collective foot on the pedal. They scored three more runs in the fifth and four in the sixth on Nolan Gorman’s first career grand slam.

Gorman crushed a 1-0 fastball from right-hander Peter Solomon 417 feet to right-center field.

Gorman, 22, entered the day ranked among National League leaders in home runs (four, tied for eighth), RBIs (14, tied for eighth) and slugging percentage (.611, tied for eighth) before he came off the bench and went 1-for-3 with his fifth homer of the season and tacked on four more RBIs.

The Cardinals began the day batting .242 with runners in scoring position as a team (21st in the majors), but they went 7-for-15 in those situations Wednesday.

“I think you’re just seeing a lot of really good hitters do really good at the plate,” Gorman said. “We’ve got a really good lineup, so our bats are going to come around. Whenever they do, like they have been, we’re going to score a lot of runs.”

The Cardinals offense drew a season-high nine walks, collected 13 hits or more in back-to-back games for the first time since April 27-28, 2022, and won the game by their largest margin of the season (nine runs).

Carlson (2-for-5, double), Contreras, Walker (2-for-4, three runs), Gorman (1-for-3) and Edman each drove in runs. All five of Edman's RBIs came with two outs.

The only shortcoming offensively seemingly was Edman coming up short of hitting for the cycle for the first time in his career. He hit a groundball fielder’s choice in his fourth and final at-bat.

“I mean, I was definitely trying to just get a pitch that I could hit a single on,” Edman said with a grin. “I kind of chased outside the zone a little bit, probably got too excited. I had a shot to do and unfortunately just couldn’t do it.”

The Cardinals will begin a 10-day road trip Friday that will include stops in Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

They’ll try to carry over the jolt from Tuesday night that sparked Wednesday’s outburst into their West Coast swing.

“It was nice to put together a complete team win like that where we kind of came out hot early and shut down their offense late in the game,” Edman said. “So it was nice to end the home stand on that note, and hopefully we can keep that momentum going into this road trip.”

