SEATTLE — Set free from what they’ve referred to as the “penalty box,” the Cardinals intend to be an active participant Tuesday as the market, known as the July 2 market, opens for international amateur talent.
The Cardinals’ spending has been limited the previous two years by Major League Baseball due to eclipsing their assigned cap in the 2016-17 period. This year, the Cardinals have close to $6.5 million to spend and can do so however they please, no longer limited to carving it up into $300,000 or less bonuses.
The Cardinals reportedly made a bid for the market’s top talent, switch-hitting outfielder Jasson Dominguez, however he’s believed to have an agreement with the Yankees.
The Cardinals expect to finalize deals with several players in the Dominican Republic and Venezuela. Mexico righthander Juan Gerardo Salas, a 16-year-old who officials saw during the team’s series in Monterrey, Mexico, this past April is also expected to officially sign.