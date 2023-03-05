Sports columnist Ben Frederickson makes the case that there is competition to reach the St. Louis Cardinals roster this spring, while baseball writer Derrick Goold says it's the same verse, different spring. Jordan Walker could flip the script, and he is off to a powerful start. The Best Podcast in Baseball is sponsored by Closets by Design of St. Louis.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
Derrick Goold
Derrick Goold is the lead Cardinals beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and past president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America.
