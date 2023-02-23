JUPITER, Fla. — How beneficial is it for pitchers like Gordon Graceffo to be able to talk a hitters shortly after he was tasked with facing them from the mound?

“It's huge,” the 22-year-old Cardinals prospect said on Thursday. “All these guys in here, they're smart hitters, and they're here for a reason. So anything that I can take from them to help me against any other opponents is giant.”

Graceffo said that element of spring training gives him the chance to find out what was fooling his teammates during live batting practice and what they found effective, like his high 90s belt-high fastball he utilized to get ahead in counts while throwing at the Cardinals complex in Jupiter, Fla.

Those conversations also let him know what he was letting hitters know before a pitch was even delivered.

“I was doing different things on certain pitches,” Graceffo said fellow hitters told him following the day's full-squad workouts. “It wasn't like a one-time thing. It was kind of like, 'Sometimes I did this on this pitch. Sometimes I did this on another pitch.'"

Graceffo entered major-league spring training this February as a non-roster invitee to Cardinals camp. The 2021 fifth-round pick from Villanova who possess a triple-digits fastball was named Cardinals minor league pitcher of the year for 2022 after he went 10-6 as a starter with a 2.97 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP during his first full season in the minors.

Tipping his pitches to a slew of hitters that included Juan Yepez, Nolan Gorman, and Brendan Donovan was something the New Jersey native said hadn’t been a problem for him in the part. Having to clean that up is a part of fine-tuning everything during spring and as he competes for a spot in the Cardinals' opening day bullpen.

“I've been working on all that kind of stuff,” said Graceffo, who pitched in Class AA and Class High-A a year ago. “Just not tipping pitches. Anytime you face any high-level hitters like that, you're going to want some kind of feedback like that if they could kind of tell anything was coming or anything was different with any part of your delivery. I'll take some like that anytime I throw.”

On Thursday, certain subtleties like movements with his glove and the differences in his body speed gave away what was coming from Graceffo and prevented him from sitting hitters down even in counts where he got ahead.

The tip pitching issues are ones Graceffo said are “tough to think about” when on a mound in a game setting. Those changes are ones that Graceffo noted can come through bullpens and communication with his catcher on what they are able to pick up through the eye test during those sessions.

Graceffo is expected to make his way into Grapefruit League action on Tuesday against Washington once Tuesday’s probable starter Matthew Liberatore comes out of the game.

The tips he got Thursday are ones he will hold onto moving forward.

“I feel like I learn more from the hitters than I do just kind of doing things by myself,” Graceffo said. “Just talking to them after and seeing how they react to certain things. Stuff like that.”