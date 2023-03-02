JUPITER, Fla. — Cardinals shortstop prospect Masyn Winn has never been shy to put his full force behind a throw across the diamond.

Thursday was no exception.

In the sixth inning of the Cardinals’ home game against Houston at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., the shortstop prospect ranged to his left on a ball hit up the middle by Houston’s Grae Kessinger, slid to haul in the grounder, popped up from his slide, and let it loose.

The throw to that reached first baseman Luken Baker’s mitt in time to get Kessinger out was clocked at 99.9 mph, according to statcast data.

This throw by @MasynWinn to end the top of the 6th was registered at 99.9 MPH! 👀 pic.twitter.com/WTg5OZWoA5 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 2, 2023

Winn made headlines last July when he recorded 100.5 mph on a throw from shortstop to first base in the 2022 All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium. Prior to the prospects showcase in Los Angeles, Calif., the 20-year-old had been challenged by teammate and friend Jordan Walker earlier in the day to see if the 5-foot-11 infield prospect could reach triple digits in a live game.

Winn — who got introduced to Hall of Famer and defensive wizard Ozzie Smith earlier this spring — started at shortstop and is in line to receive more regular playing time at his natural position in the coming weeks. Gold Glover Tommy Edman’s departure from Cardinals camp in Jupiter to South Korea to report to Team Korea for the World Baseball Classic has opened up innings and at-bats for the likes of Winn and others until Edman returns from the tournament.

Since making his Grapefruit League debut on Saturday, the 2020 second-round pick is four-for-six at the late and has an RBI and a stolen base to his credit. He comes off a minor league season during which he batted .283 with an .832 OPS, 12 homers, 36 doubles, and 43 stolen bases on 48 attempts in 119 games in Class High-A Peoria and Class AA Springfield.