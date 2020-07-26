Cardinals push back on questions about starting the clock on Carlson's service time

The most scrutinized cut from the roster at the end of summer camp was top prospect Dylan Carlson, the reigning Texas League player of the year who also happens to play a position where the Cardinals have been hungry for offense.
Carlson, who is not on the 40-man roster, was assigned to the alternate-site camp. If he had been on the opening-day roster, the Cardinals would risk losing control of his rights a year earlier than if he remains in Springfield, Mo., for a week.
The Cardinals, predictably, have pushed back on questions about winding the clock on Carlson’s service time and trading six days now for control of him through 2026. They’ve stressed the opportunity promised other outfielders.
“Right now, the guys that we had in front of him performed well,” Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said. “It’s not taking anything away from him, but it’s giving a lot of credit to the Lane Thomases, the Tyler O’Neills of the world. Those guys had strong camps, and ultimately to be a part of this roster and being someone like him — if he’s not going to play every day I’m not sure that it’s all that important at the moment to just be here.
"As you all know at some point that can change.”
Gallegos ‘really sharp’
Giovanny Gallegos faced teammates in a swift live batting practice at Busch Stadium on Saturday morning, and the result is likely to put him on the active roster Sunday.
Gallegos missed all but the final four days of Summer Camp but the Cardinals kept an opening on the 30-man roster for their leading setup reliever from 2019. Gallegos’ round against hitters Saturday was only his second of the month, but Shildt called him “really sharp” and his command had tightened from a previous outing.
The Cardinals plan to ease Gallegos into his role as setup man if the games permit.
Notes
• Carlos Martinez will start Tuesday’s game at Minnesota, allowing Miles Mikolas an extra day of rest before his season debut. The Cardinals made the decision based on Martinez’s fitness after the shutdown and getting Mikolas extra time — a precaution stemming from the forearm injury he had in spring.
• The Cardinals will take pitcher Jacob Woodford and infielder Max Schrock as their taxi squad for the road series in Minnesota. Both players can participate in pregame workouts. A transaction will be necessary to add them to the active roster.
• Three pitchers the Cardinals drafted or signed and developed made opening-day starts for other clubs: Marco Gonzales (Seattle), Lance Lynn (Texas), and Sandy Alcantara (Miami). Lynn and Alcantara won their starts.
• The Cardinals signed Southern Cal lefty John Beller, an undrafted free agent. Beller, 21, was 3-0 with a 1.12 ERA, a .122 average against, and 25 strikeouts in 24 innings before the Trojans’ season ended. He pitched eight innings and won vs. No. 2 Vanderbilt.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.