Cardinals push back on questions about starting the clock on Carlson's service time

The most scrutinized cut from the roster at the end of summer camp was top prospect Dylan Carlson, the reigning Texas League player of the year who also happens to play a position where the Cardinals have been hungry for offense.

Carlson, who is not on the 40-man roster, was assigned to the alternate-site camp. If he had been on the opening-day roster, the Cardinals would risk losing control of his rights a year earlier than if he remains in Springfield, Mo., for a week.

The Cardinals, predictably, have pushed back on questions about winding the clock on Carlson’s service time and trading six days now for control of him through 2026. They’ve stressed the opportunity promised other outfielders.

“Right now, the guys that we had in front of him performed well,” Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said. “It’s not taking anything away from him, but it’s giving a lot of credit to the Lane Thomases, the Tyler O’Neills of the world. Those guys had strong camps, and ultimately to be a part of this roster and being someone like him — if he’s not going to play every day I’m not sure that it’s all that important at the moment to just be here.

"As you all know at some point that can change.”

Gallegos ‘really sharp’