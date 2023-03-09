JUPITER, Fla. — Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson pitched four scoreless innings, though he worked around traffic on the bases in multiple innings. In the middle innings, the Cardinals bullpen coughed up an early lead, which set the stage for a late-game rally.

The Cardinals used a three-run eighth inning, highlighted by Jeremy Rivas’ go-ahead two-run single, to earn a 6-4 win over Team Nicaragua in a World Baseball Classic exhibition game at Roger Dean Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Offensively, Scott Hurst led the Cardinals with three hits (3 for 4, run scored) and an RBI, while Rivas went 1 for 1 with two RBIs. Andrew Knizner (1 for 4) and Kramer Robertson (1 for 1, run scored) also drove in a run apiece.

Because the game was not part of Grapefruit League play, the new MLB rules — including the pitch timer — were not in effect.

Hudson allowed two hits and walked three in four innings. He also struck out two. He got Nicaragua to ground into one double play.

Hudson walked two in the first, but stranded both runners on base to keep Nicaragua out of the scoring column.

An opportunistic Cardinals’ offense provided a two-run cushion in the bottom of the inning thanks to a two-out RBI single by Knizner and a fielding error on a grounder hit by Juniel Querecuto that allowed another run to score.

In the third inning, the Cardinals made Nicaragua pay for putting the leadoff batter on base. Willson Contreras got hit by a pitch, advanced on a ground ball and scored on a two-out RBI single by Hurst.

That 3-0 lead held until the sixth when Nicaragua scored three and tied the score. They then took a one-run advantage, 4-3, the following inning on a Milkar Perez RBI single.

Hurst started the eighth-inning rally with a one-out single to left field. He then stole second base. After Chase Pinder walked, Hurst scored on a two-out single by Robertson.

Pinder and Hurst then scored on Rivas’ single to center in his only at-bat of the day.

Other storylines

• Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks allowed three runs on two walks, a hit and an error in 2/3 innings. Two of the runs were unearned due to throwing error by Querecuto, who started at third base.

• Masyn Winn started at second base while Paul DeJong started at shortstop. Winn went 1 for 4 at the plate.

• All-Star reliever Ryan Helsley pitched a scoreless fifth inning with three strikeouts. Helsley’s velocity reached 101.1 mph in the outing. One eight fastball, he had five swings and misses.

• Right-hander Tink Hence, rated by Baseball America as the organization's top pitching prospect, earned the win. He pitched a scoreless eighth inning and struck out one batter. He did not allow a hit.