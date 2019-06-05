The game between the Cardinals and Cincinnati at Busch Stadium was postponed Wednesday night after a rain delay of 1 hour and 23 minutes.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday, Aug. 31 with games to be played at 12:15 p.m. and 6:15.
The regularly scheduled finale of the series Thursday will be played at 12:15 p.m.
Start of game delayed
For the second consecutive night, the start of the game between the Cardinals and Cincinnati at Busch Stadium has been delayed by rain as a front of severe weather moves through the area.
Starter needed for Sunday
As often happens when a spot in the Cardinals rotation is open, manager Mike Shildt fielded questions that attempted to narrow down the contenders.
And as usual, Shildt deftly avoided answering so that the speculation would linger for another 24 hours.
When the Cards sent Genesis Cabrera to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday it opened a spot for someone to get the call for Sunday’s game at Wrigley Field.
“It creates a spot, which we’ll announce in a couple of days to be respectful of everybody,” Shildt said. “We’re not ready to announce yet.
“We’ll look the next couple of days, evaluate a couple of things and see where the dust settled and name the starter.”
Attempts to narrow the field were futile.
Asked if Ryan Helsley, who arrived from Memphis on Wednesday, was a candidate, Shildt said, “Ryan is in our bullpen right now.”
Asked if Daniel Ponce de Leon would make his scheduled start for Memphis on Thursday, Shildt said, “We’ll identify that tomorrow at Memphis.”
Asked if Michael Wacha was in the mix, he said, “He’s a candidate for Sunday, for sure.”
Wacha has thrown twice in relief since being sent to the bullpen following a rough start against Kansas City. He allowed six runs on five hits in an inning at Philadelphia. He bounced back with 2 1/3 impressive innings against the Reds on Tuesday, allowing two hits with three strikeouts and increased velocity.
“I just think it was him hitting the re-set button,” Shildt said. “It just kind of clicked again. You could just see (Tuesday) his delivery was more Michael Wacha.”
DeJong in a funk
Paul DeJong has gone 3-for-40 over the last 12 games and seen his average fall from .336 at the start of May to .275. However, he remained in the lineup batting second for the second game of the series with Cincinnati.
Shildt noted that DeJong “got off to a huge start with a WAR that was top three or four in the league.”
“I didn’t expect a regression but it’s not uncommon for the league to adjust to what’s going on,” he said. “So, he’s going through getting back to who he is and what makes him successful.”
DeJong was notably piling up doubles in April, finishing the month with 14. He has three since the start of May.
Helsley recalled from Memphis
Righthanded pitcher Ryan Helsley was recalled by the Cardinals for the third time this season on Wednesday, and the team optioned rookie pitcher Genesis Cabrera to Triple-A Memphis.
Helsey has made four appearances for the Cardinals, recording 10 strikeouts in eight innings with a 3.38 ERA.
He was previously recalled in mid-April and mid-May. After returning to the Redbirds following his second major league stint, Helsley started two games, going 0-2 with a 4.76 ERA.
Cabrera pitched 4 2/3 innings and took the loss Tuesday as Cincinnati beat the Cardinals 4-1. Cabrera made two starts before being sent back to Memphis, losing both and compiling a 6.48 earned-run average.
Cabrera may be gone, but Shildt said he envisions the lefthander helping the Cardinals later in the season. However, he has things to work on before returning.
One significant development Tuesday night was that he did not record a strikeout.
“It was pretty apparent they had something on Genesis,” Shildt said. “He has too good of stuff to not have a swing and miss or strikeout. It’s something we knew. To that point, it’s pretty impressive being able to get through as good a job as he did while maybe volunteering some pitches. He has to clean that up.”
Cardinals' lineup
1. Matt Carpenter, 3B
2. Paul DeJong, SS
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Dexter Fowler, RF
6. Kolten Wong, 2B
7. Matt Wieters, C
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Dakota Hudson, P
Reds' lineup
1. Nick Senzel, CF
2. Joey Votto, 1B
3. Eugenio Suarez, 3B
4. Derek Dietrich, 2B
5. Jesse Winker, LF
6. Yasiel Puig, RF
7. Jose Iglesias, SS
8. Tucker Barnhart, C
9. Anthony DeSclafani