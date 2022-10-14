Cardinals' relief ace Bruce Sutter, who clinched 1982 World Series, dies at age 69

Bruce Sutter, who threw the final pitch of the 1982 World Series to clinch the Cardinals’ first championship in 15 years, died at the age of 69 on Friday.

Sutter, acquired from the Chicago Cubs after the 1980 season, was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006. He had been living in suburban Atlanta for nearly 40 years after signing with the Braves as a free agent following the 1984 season.

Sutter, who had 300 career saves, was the first player to be elected to the Hall without ever having started a game.

Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr., said, in a statement, “On behalf of the Cardinals organization and baseball fans everywhere, I would like to express our deepest condolences to the Sutter family. Bruce was a fan-favorite during his years in St. Louis and in the years to follow, and he will always be remembered for his 1982 World Series clinching save and signature split-fingered pitch. He was a true pioneer in the game, changing the role of the late inning reliever.”

Sutter, ironically, didn’t throw his famed split-fingered pitch when he struck out Milwaukee’s Gorman Thomas to end Game 7 of the 1982 Series. It was a high fastball — not all that fast — that surprised Thomas.

A native of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Sutter pitched for the Cardinals from 1981-1984. He was acquired from the Cubs on Dec. 9, 1980, in exchange for first baseman Leon Durham, third baseman Ken Reitz and minor-league third baseman Ty Waller,

Sutter is survived by his wife, Jayme, sons Josh, Chad and Ben; daughter-in-law Amanda Sutter, and his six grandchildren.