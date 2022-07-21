Cardinals report cards: Field staff thrives, but team's frugal offseason shows

Oliver Marmol

Marmol may be the youngest manager in the majors, but he’s up to the challenge and then some. He relates well to his players, yet he runs a tight ship — as Genesis Cabrera saw when he tried to stalk off after getting replaced during a game. Marmol yanked him right back onto the hill so he they could review the proper protocol. Earlier he pulled Harrison Bader in the middle of a game for not hustling.

He is a straightforward and honest communicator, both internally and externally. Marmol has had his hands full, especially with pitching decisions. The Cardinals haven’t have five starters capable of working past five innings consistently. Serious contenders need at least six relievers capable of handling high-leverage work, and the Cardinals have had just two or three most days. So he has had to make do.

Despite all of that, he has the Cardinals just a half-game out of first place in the National League Central

Grade: A

Coaching staff

Skip Schumaker adds valuable perspectives from his playing career and the lessons learned with the Padres, who suffered all manner of misfortune last season while he was on staff in San Diego. Whether it was Willie McGee working with novice outfielders, pitching coach Mike Maddux instilling confidence in young hurlers or Jeff Albert and Turner Ward helping hitters escape slumps, the staff did a nice job keeping the Cardinals moving forward despite various injuries and illnesses. Pop Warner, Stubby Clapp and the rest of the staff have kept the team well-prepared through all the roster and lineup rotation.

Grade: A

John Mozeliak

President of baseball operations John Mozeliak is an easy target for frustrated fans. His abrupt firing of manager Mike Shildt and subsequent news conference performance was a PR disaster. The team’s biggest free-agent signing, Steven Matz ($44 million, four years), struggled with shoulder issues and inconsistency while going 3-3 with a 6.03 ERA in nine starts. He cut corners with the other pitching additions, and the team paid the price for frugality.

The Cardinals reached into the discount bin to get Nick Wittgren after his bad season in Cleveland and got dismal returns. The team took a two-year, $5.5 million flyer on Drew VerHagen. But he was hardly a shutdown pitcher in Japan (5-8, 3.84 ERA in 96 innings in 2021) and he’s been awful for the Cardinals. On the offensive side, bringing back Albert Pujols was a brilliant marketing move that brought a predictably limited production. The Corey Dickerson signing (one year, $5 million) only recently yielded results. But... Mozeliak oversees a highly successful baseball operation. The Cardinals are right back in the playoff chase and the rise of promising young pitchers and hitters has the franchise in terrific shape overall.

Grade: C-

Front office

The Cardinals have enjoyed great success on the scouting and player development side, producing lots of high-end prospects without going through the pain of tanking multiple seasons. Michael Girsch, Randy Flores, Moises Rodriguez, Gary LaRocque, Matt Slater, John Vuch and others have the baseball operation humming. This is a rare franchise that can chase playoff spots every year while also restocking its organizational shelf. The Cardinals are just a half-game off the NL Central chase despite suffering considerable adversity and their rising prospects should keep them there for years to come.

Grade: A

Bill DeWitt Jr.

The Cardinals suffered staggering revenue losses during the pandemic. Projecting attendance for this season, coming out of the societal shutdown, was difficult. So Bill DeWitt Jr. had reason to budget carefully for 2022. And remember, DeWitt is one of the few baseball owners who refuses to run the highly profitable tank-and-rebuild scam that inflicts 100-loss seasons on his fan base.

But what if the Cardinals had spent another $20 million on pitching for this season? What would their lead in the National League Central look like? The Cardinals have made a lot of money over the years and the franchise’s value has multiplied. Fans have poured back into Busch Stadium summer. So if the team can improve by taking on other teams’ unwanted contracts before the trade deadline, it should do so. Fans have stayed committed, so the ownership should respond in kind.

Grade: C